TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of April 16th-22nd, 2017

An all-star Grammy tribute to The Bee Gees, and the returns of The Kennedys, Veep, Fargo, and Hockey Wives dot the TV landscape this week. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Inside Disneynature: Wild Lives – 7 to 8pm on ABC

A special from the division of Disney that produces nature documentaries.

Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees – 8 to 10pm on CBS/Omni

Music artists pay tribute to the Bee Gees in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the soundtrack to the film “Saturday Night Fever.” Performers include Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, Keith Urban, John Legend, Stevie Wonder and Barry Gibb.

The Kennedys: After Camelot – 9 to 11pm on Bravo – Miniseries Premiere

A follow-up to the 2011 miniseries, The Kennedys, this sequel follows the Kennedy family in the years since JFK’s assassination.

Guerrilla – 9 to 10pm on TMN – Miniseries Premiere

This six-part miniseries looks at the radical underground subculture of the UK in the 1970s through the eyes of some of its players. Stars Idris Elba and Freida Pinto.

The White Princess – 9 to 10pm on Superchannel – Miniseries Premiere

This sequel to The White Queen follows the personal and political intrigue around the tumultuous marriage of Elizabeth of York to King Henry VII.

The Leftovers – 9 to 10:03pm on HBO – 3rd and Final Season Premiere

Veep – 10:30 to 11pm on HBO – 6th Season Premiere

Tuesday

Famous In Love – 9 to 10pm on Bravo – Series Premiere

Based on the Rebecca Serle novel, Bella Thorne stars as Paige Townsen, a college student whose life changes when—on a lark—she goes to an open casting call and lands the lead role in a major Hollywood blockbuster. While it transforms her into the new “it” girl, it also strains relationships with the people in her life.

Wednesday

Fargo – 10 to 11:30pm on FX – 3rd Season Premiere

This season’s anthology series focuses on a petty sibling rivalry between two brothers (both played by Ewan McGregor), bringing chaos to a small Minnesota community.

Hockey Wives – 10 to 11pm on W – 3rd Season Premiere

The Fight Game with Jim Lampley – 11 to 11:30pm on HBO – 6th Season Premiere

Friday

Fail Army – 8 to 8:30pm on City – 4th Season Premiere

Vidiots – 9:30 to 10pm on MTV – 2nd Season Premiere

