TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of April 15th to 22nd, 2018

A double dose of Walking Dead on Sunday night, as well as country music stars being honoured, and PBS opens new seasons on some of its most popular shows; just some of the viewing highlights for the week ahead. Happy viewing!

Sunday

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards – 8 to 11pm on CBS

Reba McIntyre hosts (for the 15th time!) the annual ceremony honouring achievement in country music at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, with performers including Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line.

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth – 8 to 8:30pm on TMN – Series Premiere

This documentary series examines the Trump era, revealing the intense, inspiring and often infuriating stories behind the headlines.

Aerial Africa – 9 to 10pm on Smithsonian Channel – Series Premiere

A Higher Loyalty: the Comey/Stephanopoulos Interview – 10 to 11pm on ABC

George Stephanopoulos questions former FBI chief James Comey about his time under the Trump administration, and his firing from the job.

Fear The Walking Dead – 10:10 to 11:17pm on AMC – 4th Season Premiere

This season premiere immediately follows the 8th season finale of The Walking Dead, featuring the first cross-over between the two shows, followed by a special edition of Talking Dead with guests from both shows.

Snoop Dogg presents The Joker’s Wild – 10:30 to 11pm on Much – 2nd Season Premiere

Monday

The Oath – 9 to 10pm on Superchannel – Series Premiere

A group of corrupt cops called The Ravens run afoul of the FBI, and are forced to allow a federal mole into their ranks or face prison time.

Southern Charm – 10 to 11pm on Slice – 5th Season Premiere

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death – 10 to 11pm on History – Series Premiere

This reality competition series brings together the world’s top bladesmiths, martial artists and knife experts to slice, stab and chop their way through a series of challenging obstacle courses.

Tuesday

Civilizations – 8 to 9pm on PBS – Series Premiere

This series looks at the origins of art in civilizations around the world. Liev Shreiber narrates.

Wednesday

The Originals – 9 to 10pm on The CW – 5th Season Premiere

POV – 10 to 11:30pm on PBS – 31st Season Premiere

The season opener features Bill Nye, the Science Guy, taking about climate change and the importance of science.

Thursday

Southern Charm New Orleans – 9 to 10pm on Slice – Series Premiere

Ex on the Beach – 10 to 11pm on MTV – Series Premiere

Ten celebrity singles who think they are going to a tropical island for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation soon find out they are being joined by some unwanted company.

Friday

Live From Lincoln Centre – 10 to 11pm on PBS – 43rd Season Premiere

Tony Award winner Sutton Foster kicks off the new season.

