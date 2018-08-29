Tributes and Specials Headline the September Lineup on Hollywood Suite

This September, Hollywood Suite has a star-packed lineup spotlighting celebrated directors, renowed actors, and incredible films.

Hollywood Suite focuses on behind the scenes visionaries and on-screen legends with anniversary tributes: Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work (Sept 8); Harry Dean Stanton: Partly Fiction (Sept 15); and James Dean in Giant and East of Eden (Sept 30). Elton John and his final worldwide tour are celebrated with Tommy and Brits Icon (a musical tribute): Elton John (Sept 30).

Alfred Hitchcock is remembered with a Hitchcock-a-ganza, which includes Hitchcock (Sept 21) and classics Pyscho, The Birds, Marnie, North By Northwest, and To Catch a Thief (Sept 21 and 22).

September also brings two new premieres from Janus Films and Criterion Colletion – the Dutch classic Veronkia Voss (Sept 1) and the Coen Brothers’ Blood Simple (Sept 29).

Hollywood Suite once again joins the broadcasting collective of Stand Up to Cancer 2018 (Sept 7), featuring Mahershala Ali, Kathy Bates, Jennifer Garner, Italia Ricci, Ken Jeong, Marlee Matlin, Matthew McConaughey, Keith Urban, Reese Witherspoon, and more.

See below for more details on the Hollywood Suite September lineup. All times ET.

PREM Hollywood Suite Premiere

VOD Available on Hollywood Suite On Demand

HSGO Available on the Hollywood Suite GO app and hsgo.ca

New This Month

September delivers 24 exciting Hollywood Suite premieres, including:

Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00

Sept 8 9:00pm – Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work (2010) PREM VOD HSGO

Sept 8 9:00pm – The Nanny Diaries (2007) PREM VOD HSGO

Sept 15 9:00pm – Easy A (2010) PREM VOD HSGO

Sept 28 9:00pm – Incendies (2010) PREM

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

Sept 14 9:00pm – Where the Day Takes You (1992) PREM VOD HSGO

Sept 21 9:00pm – Henry & June (1990) PREM

Sept 29 9:00pm – Patch Adams (1998) PREM

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

Sept 1 9:00pm ­– Veronika Voss (1982) PREM VOD HSGO

Sept 8 9:00pm ­– Dead Ringers (1988) PREM VOD HSGO

Sept 29 9:00pm ­– Blood Simple (1985) PREM VOD HSGO

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Sept 14 9:00pm – Head (1968) PREM VOD HSGO

Sept 21 9:00pm – Psycho (1960) PREM

Sept 21 9:00pm – The Birds (1963) PREM

Stand Up To Cancer

LIVE on HS00 & HS90

Sept 7 8:00pm – Stand Up to Cancer 2018

REPEAT on HS80 & HS70

Sept 7 11:00pm – Stand Up to Cancer 2018

Harry Dean Stanton (July 14, 1926 – Sept 15, 2017)

Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00

Sept 15 1:40pm – Harry Dean Stanton: Partly Fiction (2012)

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

Sept 15 9:00pm – Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992) VOD HSGO

Sept 15 11:20pm – Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

Sept 15 5:45pm ­– Repo Man (1984) PREM

Sept 15 7:20pm ­– Pretty In Pink (1986)

Sept 15 9:00pm ­– Paris, Texas (1984)

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Sept 15 9:00pm – Alien (1979)

Sept 15 11:00pm – The Rose (1979)

Hitchcock-a-ganza

Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00

Sept 22 9:00pm – Hitchcock (2012) PREM VOD HSGO

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Sept 21 9:00pm – Pyscho (1960) PREM

Sept 21 10:50pm – The Birds (1963) PREM

Sept 22 12:55am – Marnie (1964) PREM

Sept 22 11:25pm – North By Northwest (1959)

Sept 23 1:45am – To Catch a Thief (1955)

James Dean (Feb 8, 1931 – Sept 30, 1955)

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

Sept 30 7:05pm – Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean (1982)

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Sept 30 3:35pm – Giant (1956)

Sept 30 7:00pm – East of Eden (1955)

Double and Triple Bills

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

Sept 21 9:00pm – Uma Thurman in Henry & June (1990) PREM, Beautiful Girls (1996) and Robin Hood (1991)

Sept 27 9:00pm – Clint Eastwood’s A Perfect World (1990) and White Hunter, Black Heart (1991)

Sept 29 9:00pm – Robin Williams in Patch Adams (1998) PREM and Awakenings (1990)

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

Sept 1 10:45pm ­– Bruce Willis in Die Hard (1988) and In Country (1989)

Sept 22 9:00pm ­– Jack Nicholson in The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981) and Reds (1981)

Sept 28 7:20pm ­– Armand Assante in Unfaithfully Yours (1984) and I, The Jury (1982)

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Sept 30 11:20pm – Elton John in Tommy (1975) VOD HSGO and Brits Icon: Elton John (2013) PREM

Sept 30 11:20pm – Sean Connery in Marnie (1964) and Robin and Marian (1976)

From Janus Films and The Criterion Collection

Hollywood Suite is proud to present a series of classic and contemporary films that have defined many of the most important moments in the history of cinema. Each lovingly preserved and restored film from Janus Films and The Criterion Collection is presented uncut, in its original aspect ratio, as its maker intended it to be seen.

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

Sept 15 9:00pm – Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992) VOD HSGO

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

Sept 1 9:00pm – Veronkia Voss (1982) PREM VOD HSGO

Sept 29 9:00pm – Blood Simple (1985) PREM VOD HSGO

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Sept 8 9:00pm – Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975) VOD HSGO

Sept 22 9:00pm – 8 1/2 (1963)

Golden Age Classics

Join us Thursdays for a look back at the essential classics from the early days of film to the 1960s on Hollywood Suite 70s Movies.

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Sept 6 9:00pm – Angel and the Badman (1947)

Sept 13 9:00pm – Shane (1953)

Sept 20 9:00pm ­– Barabbas (1961)

Sept 27 9:00pm – None but the Brave (1965)

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

