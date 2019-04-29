There’s Only No Way Out. Catch-22 Premieres May 18, Streaming Exclusively on Citytv Now

All six episodes of the darkly comedic limited series Catch-22 – from director, executive producer, and Oscar winning actor George Clooney – begin streaming exclusively on Citytv Now online, on demand, and on the Citytv app on Saturday, May 18.

Based on Joseph Heller’s seminal novel of the same name, Catch-22 is the story of the incomparable, artful dodger, Yossarian (Christopher Abbott, Girls), a U.S. Air Force bombardier in World War II who is furious because thousands of people he has never met are trying to kill him. But his real problem isn’t the enemy, it’s his own army, which keeps increasing the number of missions the men must fly in order to complete their service. Yet, if Yossarian makes any attempt to avoid his military assignments – for example, claiming insanity – he’ll be in violation of Catch-22, a hilariously sinister bureaucratic rule wherein concern for one’s own safety in the face of danger is considered the process of a rational mind.

Alongside Abbott and Clooney (who stars as training officer and parade enthusiast Scheisskopf), Kyle Chandler (Bloodline) and Hugh Laurie (House) also star, as Colonel Cathcart and Major de Coverley, respectively.

