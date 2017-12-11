The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres January 17 on FX

The murders weren’t famous until the victim was. Starring Darren Criss (Glee), Edgar Ramirez (The Bourne Ultimatum), Academy ® Award-winner Penelope Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona ), and singer Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres Wednesday, Jan. 17 at10 p.m. ET/PT (check local listings) on FX.

Then, everyone’s favourite dysfunctional family is officially in business – no previous experience required – when Season 3 of critically acclaimed comedy, Baskets, starring Emmy® Award-winners Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson, premieres Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT (check local listings) on FX.

A dangerous obsession becomes an unthinkable tragedy in the nine-episode, second installment of Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed and award-winning anthology series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story . Iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace (Ramirez) is killed on the steps of his Miami home by serial murderer Andrew Cunanan (Criss) – but family remains and the truth cannot be buried. Cruz stars as Gianni’s sister, Donatella Versace, and Martin as Gianni’s romantic partner, Antonio D’Amico.

And saddle up for Season 3 of Baskets, because nothing brings a family together like a family business – or at least, that was the plan. Welcome to the Baskets Family Rodeo, where Christine (Anderson) is the President and CEO, despite never having seen a rodeo before, and Chip (Galifianakis) has his first full-time gig since Arby’s but can barely transfer a phone call, let alone recruit much-needed clowns. Dale (Galifianakis) is the only one in the family who has run a business, but he can’t get anyone to listen to him – not even the horses. Good thing Martha (Martha Kelly) is always nearby to lend a hand.

Viewers can catch up on their favourite FX programming next day, post broadcast, on the authenticated FXNOW Canada app for iOS, Android, and fourth-generation Apple TV.

