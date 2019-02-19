W NETWORK ANNOUNCES PREMIERE DATE OF PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: THE PERFECTIONISTS

New Series Premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on W Network

Fans of Pretty Little Liars have a new mystery to solve, and this time it involves a murder in the college town of Beacon Heights, where everything is not as perfect as it seems. Featuring the return of series stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, the series tells the story of a town of overachievers who are under an intense amount of pressure to succeed. When their high-stakes college environment pushes them to a breaking point, someone snaps. And kills someone. As they work together to solve the murder mystery, it soon becomes clear that behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie – and a needed alibi.

