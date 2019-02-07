The Good Fight SEASON 3 TRAILER REVEAL

W Network Announces Canadian Broadcast Premiere Date Thursday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The world went crazy in the The Good Fight‘s second season, and now, in Season three, the resistance does. Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) tries to figure out whether you can resist a crazy administration without going crazy yourself, while Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald) struggle with a new post-factual world where the lawyer who tells the best story triumphs over the lawyer with the best facts. Meanwhile, Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) balances a new baby with a new love, and Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) finds a new Mephistopheles in Roland Blum (Michael Sheen), a Roy Cohn-like lawyer who is corruption incarnate.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter



Related