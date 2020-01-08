Cure the Post-Christmas Blues with Hallmark Channel’s Winterfest on W Network

Hallmark Channel’s Yearlong Seasonal Stunts Continue Into 2020, With Winterfest Keeping Things Toasty All January

New Year, New Romances! W Network celebrates the new year with heartfelt, hopeful and romantic winter movies during Hallmark Channel’s Winterfest. While it’s chilly outside, tune-in as sparks fly and relationships heat up, with fresh new movie premieres every weekend in January, including:

Love in Winterland premieres Saturday, January 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Ally (Italia Ricci, Designated Survivor), a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. Also starring Jack Turner (One Winter Proposal) and Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill).

Winter Love Story premieres Saturday, January 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

When new author Cassie Winslett’s (Jen Lilley, Days of Our Lives) first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with the best-selling author Elliot Somersby (Kevin McGarry, Heartland) to boost Cassie’s sales and her confidence. However, along the way a romance starts to blossom. Also starring Mary Margaret Humes (Dawson’s Creek).

Love on Iceland premieres Saturday, January 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe (Kaitlin Doubleday, Empire) gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex, (Colin Donnell, Arrow) a member of the group, shows up uninvited, sparks fly. Also starring Patti Murin (Chicago Med).

Love in Vail premiered Saturday, January 4 and is available on W on Demand

Chelsea (Lacey Chabert, Mean Girls) inherits a house in Vail. She meets Owen (Tyler Hynes, UnREAL) and gets a much needed break. Together, they put on Strudelfest to highlight the charm of Old Vail.