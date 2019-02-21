TSN’s TRADECENTRE Covers Every Angle of Trade Deadline Day, Monday, Feb. 25, Beginning at 8 a.m. ET

As anticipation builds toward NHL Trade Deadline Day, TSN reveals details for its live, 10-hour TRADECENTRE (#TradeCentre) broadcast. Canada’s trusted source for breaking news and real-time updates airs all day long on Monday, Feb. 25 beginning at 8 a.m. ET on TSN. The signature multi-platform event from Canada’s Sports Leader delivers the industry’s most-watched, most-trusted, and most-extensive coverage of one of the biggest days on the NHL calendar.

With breaking news and expert analysis of every transaction, the full-day broadcast event is led by host James Duthie and features TSN’s respected team of Hockey Insiders, analysts, former NHL players, coaches, general managers, reporters, and correspondents breaking down deal after deal.

Canadians have overwhelmingly made TRADECENTRE their #1 choice for NHL Trade Deadline Day since TSN created the broadcast event two decades ago. The 2018 broadcast saw 1.8 million unique Canadian viewers tune in to some part of TRADECENTRE on TSN.

Broadcast Team:

In addition to breaking and analyzing trades as they happen throughout the day, TRADECENTRE features interviews with players, GMs, and coaches, as well as frequent updates from SPORTSCENTRE’s Bureau Reporters who are on-site with 11 different teams, including every Canadian franchise. TSN’s in-depth coverage also features special guests and a packed slate of entertaining surprises.

TRADECENTRE’s roster includes:

Sponsors:

Golf Town signs on to sponsor the TRADECENTRE Trade Breakers desk. Duthie and the Instant Analysis panel (Ferraro, Poulin, O’Neill, and McGuire) put their skills to the test in a Golf Town putting competition.

Additionally, Swiss Chalet enters TRADECENTRE as the sponsor of the Canadian Team Report, providing an in-depth look at the seven Canadian teams and their trade moves. TSN will be well fed thanks to Swiss Chalet, who sponsors the lunch hour with a special delivery of rotisserie chicken for Duthie and the Instant Analysis panel.

TSN Digital and Social Media:

TSN has TRADECENTRE covered from all angles as Canada’s Sports Leader continues to set the benchmark for multi-platform coverage of one of the most anticipated days of the hockey season. Hockey fans have immediate access to news surrounding all their favourite teams and players during TRADECENTRE on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

In addition to live streaming access to the TRADECENTRE television broadcast, TSN digital platforms are the ultimate mobile destination for breaking trade news and expert analysis, featuring the following highlights:

The fan-favourite features of Trade Tracker, delivering real-time updates on every trade as it happens

Trade Bait, featuring complete stats, cap hits, and key information on players who could be on the move

TSN’s official social media platforms keep fans in-the-know while on-the-go through Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. Fans can follow along with all the biggest deals and join the conversation with other hockey fans using #TradeCentre .

. Bardown.com rounds up all the social media buzz, features original artwork, and highlights viral content from across Trade Deadline Day

TSN Radio:

For in-depth local coverage of TRADECENTRE, fans can tune in to TSN Radio stations across the country: TSN 690 in Montreal, TSN 1200 in Ottawa, TSN 1050 in Toronto, TSN 1150 in Hamilton, TSN 1290 in Winnipeg, TSN 1260 in Edmonton, and TSN 1040 in Vancouver. Fans across the country can also listen live at TSN.ca/Radio and via the TSN app and iHeartRadio app.

Share this: Print



Tweet

