TSN’s Iconic SPORTSCENTRE Brand Goes Mobile with the Launch of DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE

TSN today announced the launch of DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE, expanding the SPORTSCENTRE brand to provide a fast-paced take on sports news and entertainment available exclusively through TSN’s official Instagram Story. Featuring highlights and trending stories from the world of sports, DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE is shared daily, beginning today at 3 p.m. ET. The short form show debuts as the first mobile-optimized daily news show in Canada – one of many broadcasting firsts from Canada’s Sports Leader.

“DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE allows us to evolve our popular SPORTSCENTRE brand to provide the sports news our viewers have come to love in a new, quick and entertaining format,” said Mark Milliere, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, TSN. “Driven by new host Marissa Roberto, DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE provides a fresh approach for the next generation of sports fans, as TSN continues to set the bar and push boundaries with our content.”

Hosted by Saskatoon native Marissa Roberto, the social-focused show is driven by Roberto, with three-minute segments focused on trending stories from the sports world, along with pop culture and other news.

DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE joins TSN’s roster of leading sports news and information shows, helmed by Canada’s go-to and most-trusted source for sports news, SPORTSCENTRE, as well as the widely popular SC WITH JAY AND DAN presented by Tim Hortons.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

