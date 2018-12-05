TSN’s Coverage of the HOME HARDWARE CANADA CUP is in the House, Starting December 5

TSN’s Season of Champions curling coverage continues this week with the 2018 HOME HARDWARE CANADA CUP, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. ET on TSN, and to TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca and the TSN app, live from Affinity Place in Estevan, Sask. TSN’s complete curling broadcast schedule is available here.

Calling the action from Estevan, Sask. is TSN’s acclaimed broadcast team of play-by-play announcer Vic Rauter alongside analysts Russ Howard, a two-time BRIER and MEN’S WORLD CURLING CHAMPIONSHIPS winner and 2006 Olympic gold medalist; Cheryl Bernard, a 2010 Olympic Silver medalist; and Cathy Gauthier, a three-time champion at the national level.

The field features reigning World Champion, Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones, who leads a competitive women’s field that also features Rachel Homan (Ottawa), Laura Walker (Edmonton), Chelsea Carey (Calgary), Casey Scheidegger (Lethbridge), and fellow Winnipeggers Kerri Einarson, Allison Flaxey, and Darcy Robertson.

The men’s field also features well-known teams, consisting of 2018 Tim Hortons Brier champ and World silver-medalist Brad Gushue (St. John’s), Brendan Bottcher (Edmonton), Brad Jacobs (Sault Ste. Marie), Kevin Koe (Calgary), defending HOME HARDWARE CANADA CUP champ Reid Carruthers (Winnipeg), John Epping (Toronto), and Matt Dunstone (Regina).

SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca will feature extensive highlights of each draw, as well as 1-on-1 interviews throughout the tournament.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

