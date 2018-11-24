TSN Release: MLS CUP PLAYOFFS Conference Finals Kickoff with Exclusive Live Coverage on TSN, this Sunday (Nov. 25)

MLS playoff action continues this weekend on TSN with the kickoff of the AUDI 2018 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS Conference Finals. As the official English-language broadcaster of MLS, TSN offers exclusive live coverage of the series, beginning with Leg 1 on Sunday, Nov. 25 as New York and Atlanta get things started at 5 p.m. ET on TSN2. Immediately afterward, Portland and Sporting KC take the field at 7:30 p.m. ET, also on TSN2.

TSN’s live coverage of the MLS CUP PLAYOFFS is also available live and on demand to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app.

The Conference Finals continue with Leg 2 on Thursday, Nov. 29, with Atlanta and New York at 7 p.m. ET on TSN2, followed by Portland and Sporting KC at 10 p.m. ET on TSN2 (visit TSN.ca, or see below for complete broadcast schedule).

Atlanta United overpowered New York City FC in the Conference Semifinals, securing their spot in the Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. Their opponent, the New York Red Bulls, are seeking their second MLS Cup berth ever, and first since 2008.

In the West, Sporting KC ousted Real Salt Lake in a 4-2 thriller to claim a 5-3 victory on aggregate, while the Portland Timbers advanced with a 4-2 penalty-kick shootout victory on the road against Seattle Sounders FC.

TSN continues its complete live coverage of the MLS CUP PLAYOFFS through to the MLS CUP championship game on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN.

