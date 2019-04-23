TSN Launches New Podcast Series with the Fascinating Story of a Former NHL Enforcer in TSN ORIGINAL PODCAST: DURBANO, Now Available to Stream and Download

TSN launched today the TSN ORIGINAL PODCAST, an all-new, long-form storytelling series sharing unique stories from across the sports world. The first season of the TSN ORIGINAL PODCAST takes an in-depth look at the little-known story of the late Steve Durbano, a former NHL enforcer who spent a total of nearly 19 hours in an NHL penalty box and more than 15 months in prison for smuggling cocaine. For more information on TSN ORIGINAL PODCAST: DURBANO, including a link to listen to the first episode, visit TSN.ca/Durbano.

TSN’s Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead hosts the podcast, combining his flair for storytelling and investigative journalism to give listeners a revealing look into Durbano’s turbulent life, both on and off the ice.

Featuring interviews with former teammates Dale Tallon, Steve Shutt, and Dave Schultz, as well as Durbano’s family and his ex-wife Lisa, the podcast details Durbano’s journey from being a first-round pick in the NHL to being arrested for smuggling $1.5 million (in today’s currency) worth of cocaine, and eventually being arrested for attempting to hire an undercover police officer posing as a sex worker.

The TSN ORIGINAL PODCAST is now available on TSN.ca/Durbano, iHeartRadio Canada, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Play.

In addition to the new TSN ORIGINAL PODCAST, TSN is home to additional fan-favourite podcasts including OVERDRIVE, THE JAY AND DAN PODCAST, CABBIE PRESENTS, JAMES DUTHIE’S THE RUBBER BOOTS PODCAST, THE TSN HOCKEY BOBCAST and the HER MARK PODCAST PRESENTED BY WCL.

