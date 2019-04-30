TSN Delivers Comprehensive Live Coverage of the 2019 CFL DRAFT, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET

The CFL stars of tomorrow are set to take the first step in their professional careers, as TSN delivers comprehensive live coverage of the 2019 CFL DRAFT on Thursday, May 2 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The draft kicks off with two hours of extensive coverage on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4, with the later rounds available on TSN.ca and the TSN app beginning at 10 p.m. ET for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers.

Farhan Lalji hosts TSN’s coverage alongside CFL ON TSN analyst and resident draft expert Duane Forde – who covers the CFL DRAFT for the 15th time in his career – as well as CFL Insider Dave Naylor and former Montreal Alouettes first overall pick Davis Sanchez. Lalji and Naylor provide updates for TSN.ca throughout the days leading up to the draft.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie announces the selections for the first two rounds, live from the CFL ON TSN studio, while the panel breaks down the 2019 CFL DRAFT picks. In addition to analyzing each selection, TSN’s coverage also features live look-ins from key locations and draft parties across the league.

TSN Radio stations across the country provide coverage of their local teams throughout the week, including reactions to each team’s selections following the draft.

TSN Digital’s live draft coverage is accompanied by a real-time, pick-by-pick draft tracker, as well as instant video analysis from TSN’s CFL DRAFT panel. Fans can visit BarDown.com and TSN’s official social media accounts, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, for memorable moments, photos, and videos.

The 2019 CFL DRAFT is the first major date of the 2019 CFL season, with pre-season action beginning Sunday, May 26, and the regular season kicking off Thursday, June 13. The CFL season culminates with the 107th GREY CUP presented by Shaw, live from McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, Nov. 24.

