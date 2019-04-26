TSN Announces Broadcast Schedule for Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

TSN today announced its broadcast schedule for the second round of the NBA PLAYOFFS, featuring an Eastern Conference heavyweight tilt between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers. Canada’s Sports Leader continues to provide extensive live coverage throughout round two beginning with Game 2: Philadelphia @ Toronto on Monday, April 29 (time TBD) on TSN. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream all of the action live on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

TSN and TSN 1050 Broadcast Schedule

Game 2: Philadelphia @ Toronto – Monday, April 29 at TBD on TSN

– Monday, April 29 at TBD on Game 3: Toronto @ Philadelphia – Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN 1050 Radio

– Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Game 4: Toronto @ Philadelphia – Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. ET on TSN and TSN 1050 Radio

– Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. ET on and **Game 5: Philadelphia @ Toronto – Tuesday, May 7 at TBD on TSN 1050 Radio

– Tuesday, May 7 at TBD on **Game 6 : Toronto @ Philadelphia – Thursday, May 9 at TBD on TSN

: – Thursday, May 9 at TBD on **Game 7: Philadelphia @ Toronto – Sunday, May 12 at TBD on TSN 1050 Radio

Continuing the call throughout the Raptors’ playoff run are play-by-play commentator Matt Devlin and game analyst and Canadian Screen Award-winner Jack “The Coach” Armstrong. Rod Black hosts pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage alongside Canadian Basketball Hall of Famer Leo Rautins. TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg provides frequent updates on the team, and TSN’s Raptors playoff coverage also features SPORTSCENTRE anchor Kate Beirness, Cabbie Richards, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Nik Stauskas and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks.

TSN 1050 showcases the Raptors with play-by-play commentator Paul Jones calling all the action, along with Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton. Lewenberg will provide frequent in-game contributions.

