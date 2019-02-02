TSN ALL-STAR CURLING SKINS GAME to be Broadcast on ESPN3 in the United States, Feb. 1-3

TSN and ESPN today announced an exciting addition to the broadcast plans for this weekend’s 2019 TSN ALL-STAR CURLING SKINS GAME, as the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN3 in the United States.

Airing live from the world-class Fenlands Banff Recreation Centre in Banff, Alta. this weekend (Feb. 1-3), the event features a roster of elite Canadian curling talent competing for a share of the $100,000 cash prize in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

“The TSN ALL-STAR CURLING SKINS GAME is a fan-favourite event for curling fans, and we couldn’t be happier that ESPN3 will be showcasing elite Canadian curling talent south of the border,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President, Discovery and TSN. “With eight of Canada’s best curling teams going head-to-head this weekend in Banff, we’re excited that this unique event will now reach even more die-hard curling fans across North America.”

TSN and ESPN3 deliver all six matchups of the tournament, which will also be available for live streaming for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca and the TSN app. Fans can visit TSN.ca/CurlingSkins for more information.

The complete draw schedule is as follows:

Time Matchup Broadcast Details Friday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m. ET Team Gushue vs. Team Bottcher TSN1, TSN3, ESPN3 Saturday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m. ET Team Einarson vs. Team Fleury TSN, ESPN3 Saturday, Feb. 2, 3 p.m. ET Team Koe vs. Team Carruthers TSN, ESPN3 Saturday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m. ET Team Jones vs Team Scheidegger TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, ESPN3 Sunday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m. ET Women’s Final TSN1, TSN3, ESPN3 Sunday, Feb. 3, 3 p.m. ET Men’s Final TSN, ESPN3

TSN’s production of the 2019 TSN ALL-STAR CURLING SKINS GAME is supported by a roster of premier Canadian sponsors, including Everest Funeral Concierge, Kubota Canada Inc., The Rimrock Resort Hotel, Meridian Manufacturing, Banff & Lake Louise Tourism, and Eye On the Ice.

