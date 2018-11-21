CFL ON TSN Proudly Presents a Packed Weekend of Exclusive Coverage of the 106th GREY CUP Presented by Shaw

It took nine pre-season games, 81 regular season games, and four playoff games to reach this point, and now, two teams remain as the 106th GREY CUP presented by Shaw is upon us. The CFL on TSN brings viewers exclusive coverage of Canada’s most-watched sports broadcasts of the year this Sunday, November 25 beginning at 6 p.m. ET on TSN as the Calgary Stampeders take on the Ottawa REDBLACKS at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta.

Coverage of the 106th GREY CUP presented by Shaw – one of the 60+ iconic championship events that live on TSN – is also available live and on demand to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca and the TSN app. French-language coverage is available on RDS.

THE GREY CUP is one of the most-watched sports broadcasts of the year in Canada. With 4.1 million viewers, last year’s game on TSN was in the Top 3 of all sports broadcasts, including the SUPER BOWL.

After an exciting Eastern and Western Final this past weekend, in which both home teams prevailed, the Stampeders and REDBLACKS are set for a rematch of the 104thGrey Cup from 2016, in which Ottawa emerged victorious, 39-33, in only the third Grey Cup game in history to go into overtime.

In the lead up to Sunday’s championship game, TSN and TSN Digital platforms deliver a must-watch slate of content and specials including six continuous hours of programming on GREY CUP SATURDAY (Saturday, Nov. 24), beginning at noon ET on TSN1 and TSN5. Hosted by CFL on TSN’s Thursday Night Football host Kate Beirness and Derek Taylor from “Details with Derek Taylor”, GREY CUP SATURDAY also features updates, news, and analysis from the CFL ON TSN panel on-site at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium, plus coverage of the teams’ final walkthroughs before the big game.

CFL on TSN’s extensive coverage continues Sunday with the GREY CUP SUNDAY PRE-GAME SHOW, consisting of another five hours of programming beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Team

The following all-star team of broadcasters is on-site at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton:

TSN Radio

Calling the game across the Grey Cup Radio Network presented by Mark’s is CFL ON TSN play-by-play announcer Rod Black alongside analyst Giulio Caravatta. Live streaming radio coverage is also available on TSN.ca/Radio and on the TSN and iHeartRadio apps.

Sponsors

TSN is proud to have partnered with several top brands in Canada for its broadcast coverage of the 106th GREY CUP presented by Shaw. Partnerships include:

Nissan has been a large supporter of the CFL on TSN throughout the entire season, serving as First Quarter sponsor for all games – a role it will reprise for the Grey Cup. It will also serve as the sponsor of Grey Cup Saturday, complete with Nissan TITANs placed throughout the broadcasts, as well as a live interview in support of the Nissan Kickoff Project. During the Grey Cup, Nissan will also present its Keys to the Game.

throughout the entire season, serving as First Quarter sponsor for all games – a role it will reprise for the Grey Cup. It will also serve as the sponsor of Grey Cup Saturday, complete with Nissan TITANs placed throughout the broadcasts, as well as a live interview in support of the Nissan Kickoff Project. During the Grey Cup, Nissan will also present its Keys to the Game. Shaw returns as the presenting sponsor of the 106 th GREY CUP presented by Shaw , which sees their name and logo featured prominently. It will also present the Shaw Connection of the Game, which highlights a key passing play from the Grey Cup.

, which sees their name and logo featured prominently. It will also present the Shaw Connection of the Game, which highlights a key passing play from the Grey Cup. To round out the game day roster, Sirius XM will sponsor the kick-off show, with Freedom Mobile serving as the half-time sponsor.

Digital

TSN.ca will have comprehensive coverage leading up to the big game with daily video hits from the Insiders on-site, Naylor and Lalji, along with the latest news from reporters Orlesky and Scianitti. In addition, fans can relive some of the biggest moments from the Stampeders and REDBLACKS rivalry with TSN Rewind.

TSN Originals Features

As part of TSN’s GREY CUP SUNDAY PRE-GAME SHOW, the network debuts a slate of TSN Original features including:

The Carbo Pack : It’s the 40th anniversary of the 1978 Grey Cup, the first in a record string of five straight championships for the Eskimos. There are 13 players from the Edmonton dynasty years who are in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. But of the three living offensive linemen who played on all five of those teams, and the one who played on four, none is in the Hall. Brian Williams examines the greatest O-Line in league history and how they’ve been largely forgotten.

: It’s the 40th anniversary of the 1978 Grey Cup, the first in a record string of five straight championships for the Eskimos. There are 13 players from the Edmonton dynasty years who are in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. But of the three living offensive linemen who played on all five of those teams, and the one who played on four, none is in the Hall. Brian Williams examines the greatest O-Line in league history and how they’ve been largely forgotten. Tre Roberson : In the same stadium where his grandfather Larry Highbaugh became multiple time Grey Cup champion, Calgary Stampeder rookie Tre Roberson looks to follow suit. Larry was a major influence on Tre and was mentor before his death in 2017. Brian Williams fronts this story about family and football.

: In the same stadium where his grandfather Larry Highbaugh became multiple time Grey Cup champion, Calgary Stampeder rookie Tre Roberson looks to follow suit. Larry was a major influence on Tre and was mentor before his death in 2017. Brian Williams fronts this story about family and football. Diontae Spencer : Since last year, Spencer has expressed a keen interest in learning broadcasting from TSN’s CFL panel and becoming an intern. Last weekend, during the CFL Divisional Semis, Spencer got his chance to shine. He interned for the day and learned the ropes from the pros. This piece will have a little fun with Spencer during his day at TSN with the CFL crew.

: Since last year, Spencer has expressed a keen interest in learning broadcasting from TSN’s CFL panel and becoming an intern. Last weekend, during the CFL Divisional Semis, Spencer got his chance to shine. He interned for the day and learned the ropes from the pros. This piece will have a little fun with Spencer during his day at TSN with the CFL crew. Journey to the Grey Cup: REDBLACKS and Stampeders: Two mini-documentaries focusing on the East and West Division champions and their season-long journeys to the big game.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

