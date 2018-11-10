CFL ON TSN Delivers Every Snap of the CFL PLAYOFFS, Beginning with the Semi-Final Doubleheader, November 11

As Canadians count down to the biggest CFL game of the year, the 106th GREY CUP presented by Shaw, TSN is set to provide complete and exclusive coverage of the CFL PLAYOFFS beginning with the Eastern and Western Semi-Finals on Sunday, Nov. 11.

The doubleheader gets underway with the BC Lions @ Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Semi-Final at 1 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN4, and TSN5, followed by Winnipeg Blue Bombers @ Saskatchewan Roughriders at 4:30 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN4. The complete CFL ON TSN playoff broadcast schedule is available here.

Coverage of the CFL PLAYOFFS is also available live and on demand to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca and the TSN app, where fans can also find previews and in-depth analysis, as well as highlights, scores, stats, and more. French-language coverage of the CFL PLAYOFFS is available on RDS.

The acclaimed CFL ON TSN panel primes fans before TSN’s live game coverage with a live 60-minute pre-game show on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 12 noon ET on TSN1, TSN4, and TSN5, featuring Rod Smith alongside analysts Matt Dunigan, Milt Stegall, and Henry Burris. The CFL ON TSN panel is joined by James Duthie and Jock Climie on-site at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field.

Immediately following pre-game coverage, TSN delivers the Eastern Semi-Final: BC Lions @ Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 1 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN4, and TSN5, with Rod Black making the call alongside CFL analyst Duane Forde, as well as Matthew Scianitti reporting from the sidelines. Game-day radio coverage can be heard on TSN 1150 Hamilton and TSN 1040 Vancouver as well as streamed via TSN1150.ca, TSN1040.ca, the TSN app, and iHeartRadio Canada app.

TSN then heads west to Mosaic Stadium in Regina, as Farhan Lalji, Dave Naylor, and the aforementioned in-studio panel line up for pre-game coverage of the Western Semi-Final: Winnipeg Blue Bombers @ Saskatchewan Roughriders, beginning at 4 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN4. The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET, with the combination of play-by-play announcer Chris Cuthbert and analyst Glen Suitor, along with Sara Orlesky reporting from field level. Canadians can tune into TSN 1290 Winnipeg for complete radio coverage of the matchup, also available for streaming at TSN1290.ca, and via the TSN and iHeartRadio Canada apps.

SPORTSCENTRE previews every matchup of the CFL PLAYOFFS, with comprehensive news reports from all four cities leading up to Sunday’s games from TSN’s industry-leading team of Football Insiders, analysts, and reporters. Leading up to Sunday, Scianitti provides updates on BC @ Hamilton, while Orlesky covers Winnipeg @ Saskatchewan.

As the exclusive home of the CFL, the 2018 CFL ON TSN season continues on the quest to crown a Grey Cup champion with the Eastern Final on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. ET on TSN, followed by the Western Final at 4:30 p.m. ET, before culminating with the 106th GREY CUP presented by Shaw live from Edmonton’s The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium on November 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TSN.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

