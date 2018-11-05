Dynasties, the Brand New Original BBC Series Presented by Sir David Attenborough, to Premiere on BBC Earth in Canada on Saturday, November, 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

BBC Earth is bringing its Canadian audiences the Canadian premiere of Dynasties, a highly anticipated landmark series presented by Sir David Attenborough that promises the most intense and gripping wildlife footage to date. Set to debut this Fall, the brand new five-part series from the creators of Planet Earth II, follows five of the world’s most celebrated but endangered animals in their relentless determination to survive and protect the next generation. The first episode will premiere in Canada across BBC Earth, Cottage Life, T+E, Love Nature and HIFI on Saturday, November 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Subsequent episodes will air Saturday nights, exclusively on BBC Earth.

Each episode will focus in on never-seen-before detail of one particular family from a different animal species:

Chimpanzees on the edge of the Sahara in Senegal, West Africa

on the edge of the Sahara in Senegal, West Africa Emperor penguins in the frozen wastes of Antarctica

in the frozen wastes of Antarctica Lions on the savannahs of Kenya’s Masai Mara

on the savannahs of Kenya’s Masai Mara Painted wolves on the floodplains of the great Zambezi river in Zimbabwe

on the floodplains of the great Zambezi river in Zimbabwe Tigers in the jungles of Bandhavgarh, India.

BBC Studios Natural History Unit meticulously filmed the animal families over four years, which gives audiences an up-close point of view and understanding of the animals as they play politics, fight battles, make alliances, launch take-overs, battle rivals, and win family feuds.

“Dynasties combines breathtaking footage and captivating narration from Sir David Attenborough with the real-life intensity of animal families to bring a new level of wildlife storytelling and deeper connection to the natural world,” said Jamie Schouela, President, Canadian Media. “We’ve scheduled the Canadian premiere closely following the UK’s, to give our audiences immediate access to this highly anticipated television event.”

Dynasties will show perhaps the most intimate and intense stories that have ever been captured before, showing the immense difficulties of leadership in nature. They face unforeseen challenges not only from within their species and their rivals, but from changes to their environment, and the impact humanity has had on our fragile ecosystem. The series will tell the unique and emotional stories of some of the greatest families in nature through the immitable lens of the BBC Studio’s Natural History Unit.

Dynasties is a BBC Studios Natural History Unit production for BBC One in the UK, co-produced with BBC AMERICA, France Télévisions and CCTV9. The series’ Executive Producer is Mike Gunton, the Series Producer is Rupert Barrington and it was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director of Content and Tom McDonald, Head of Commissioning, Natural History and Specialist Factual.

