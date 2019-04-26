Sportsnet Announces Toronto Raptors Second Round 2019 NBA Playoffs Broadcast Schedule

As the North continues its NBA Playoffs campaign,Sportsnet will be courtside to deliver multiplatform coverage of the Toronto Raptors second round series against the Philadelphia 76ers on television, radio and online. Revealing its broadcast schedule today, Sportsnet is set to deliver Games 1, 3, 5 and 7 on TV exclusively on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW. On radio, Sportsnet 590 The FAN will bring listeners Games 1, 2 and 6 (Full broadcast schedule below).
Sportsnet’s coverage of the Raptors vs. 76ers series tips off Saturday, April 27 with Game 1 on Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet NOW and Sportsnet 590 The FAN.
Second-round coverage includes:
- Brad Fay, Alvin Williams and Sherman Hamilton set the stage and provide in-depth analysis on the courtside panel, with regular contributions from Insider Michael Grange and reporter Eric Smith.
- On TV, Matt Devlin calls the play-by-play alongside game analyst Leo Rautins. On radio, Eric Smith has the call with analysis from Paul Jones.
- Daily updates, highlights and analysis on Tim & Sid(weekdays at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT) and Sportsnet Central following the night’s action.
- Exclusive previews, features and podcasts from Sportsnet’s NBA Insiders on Sportsnet.ca and the Sportsnet app.
- New editions of the Free Association podcast, featuring Donnovan Bennett.
- Raptors Gameday presented by Uber Eats – a live lunchtime show on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram Live and Sportsnet.ca with Sportsnet Insiders offering opinion, analysis and answers to fan questions.
2019 NBA Playoffs: Toronto Raptors Second Round Broadcast Schedule
All televised games also available on Sportsnet NOW.
|Game 1
|Sat., April 27
|Philadelphia 76ers @ Toronto Raptors, TBD
|Sportsnet ONE
Sportsnet 590 The FAN
|Game 2
|Mon., April 29
|Philadelphia 76ers @ Toronto Raptors, TBD
|Sportsnet 590 The FAN
|Game 3
|Thurs., May 2
|Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers, 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet ONE
|Game 5*
|Tues., May 7
|Philadelphia 76ers @ Toronto Raptors, TBD
|Sportsnet
|Game 6*
|Thurs., May 9
|Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers, TBD
|Sportsnet 590 The FAN
|Game 7*
|Sun., May 12
|Philadelphia 76ers @ Toronto Raptors, TBD
|Sportsnet
*If necessary