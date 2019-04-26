Sportsnet Announces Toronto Raptors Second Round 2019 NBA Playoffs Broadcast Schedule

As the North continues its NBA Playoffs campaign,Sportsnet will be courtside to deliver multiplatform coverage of the Toronto Raptors second round series against the Philadelphia 76ers on television, radio and online. Revealing its broadcast schedule today, Sportsnet is set to deliver Games 1, 3, 5 and 7 on TV exclusively on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW. On radio, Sportsnet 590 The FAN will bring listeners Games 1, 2 and 6 (Full broadcast schedule below).

Sportsnet’s coverage of the Raptors vs. 76ers series tips off Saturday, April 27 with Game 1 on Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet NOW and Sportsnet 590 The FAN.

Second-round coverage includes:

2019 NBA Playoffs: Toronto Raptors Second Round Broadcast Schedule

All televised games also available on Sportsnet NOW.

Game 1 Sat., April 27 Philadelphia 76ers @ Toronto Raptors, TBD Sportsnet ONE

Sportsnet 590 The FAN Game 2 Mon., April 29 Philadelphia 76ers @ Toronto Raptors, TBD Sportsnet 590 The FAN Game 3 Thurs., May 2 Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers, 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Sportsnet ONE Game 5* Tues., May 7 Philadelphia 76ers @ Toronto Raptors, TBD Sportsnet Game 6* Thurs., May 9 Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers, TBD Sportsnet 590 The FAN Game 7* Sun., May 12 Philadelphia 76ers @ Toronto Raptors, TBD Sportsnet

*If necessary

