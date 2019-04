Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling 2018-19 Season Culminates in Saskatoon for the Humpty’s Champions Cup, April 23 to 28

Curling’s brightest stars from around the globe head to Saskatoon next week as the Humpty’s Champions Cup – the grand finale of the 2018-19 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season – rolls into town, April 23-28. Sportsnet’s live coverage of the final event of the Grand Slam seasongets underway Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW (full broadcast details below).

Set to take place at Saskatoon’s Merlis Belsher Place, the Humpty’s Champions Cup showcases the top winners of the curling season in one final showdown. Beginning Tuesday, April 23, 15 men’s and 15 women’s championship teams compete in a round-robin style bonspiel, contending for a combined $250,000 purse. The impressive pool of talent includes world No. 1 Team Koe (Calgary), 10-time Grand Slam winner Team Homan (Ottawa), reigning world champions Team Edin (Karlstad, SWE) and Team Tirinzoni (Aarau, SUI), and local fan-favourites Team Silvernagle (North Battleford, SK) and Team Muyres (Saskatoon, SK).

To see how each team qualified and for additional details regarding event format, team lists and scoring, please visit thegrandslamofcurling.com.

Returning for another must-watch Grand Slam event, Sportsnet’s expert curling commentators will be at the heart of the action in Saskatoon. Veteran broadcaster Rob Faulds will have the play-by-play call while 2010 Olympic gold medallist Kevin Martin, 1998 Olympic silver medallist Mike Harris and 1998 Olympic gold medallist Joan McCusker provide insight and analysis throughout the bonspiel.

Sportsnet Broadcast Schedule – Humpty’s Champions Cup

Thursday, April 25

Round Robin, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Round Robin, 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Round Robin, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Friday, April 26

Round Robin, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)

Round Robin, 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Round Robin, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Saturday, April 27

Women’s Quarter-finals, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s Quarter-finals, 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Men’s & Women’s Semifinals, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Sunday, April 28

Men’s Final, Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Women’s Final, 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

