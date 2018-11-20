Kickin’ It Old School: Sportsnet Supports Hockey Fights Cancer with Hockey Night in Canada Retro Jacket Night, Nov. 24

Sportsnet is taking viewers back in time for one night only on Saturday, Nov. 24 for Hockey Night in Canada Retro Jacket Night. Sportsnet’s on-air personalities will be outfitted in retro baby blue jackets featuring the original Hockey Night in Canada logo, all for a good cause to support the NHL and NHLPA’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, which unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.

All hosts, panelists, commentators and reporters appearing on Hockey Night in Canada this weekend will be wearing the retro jackets produced by Clarky and Zac. After the show, each jacket will be signed and made available for fans to bid on through an online auction. All proceeds from the online auction will go towards Hockey Fights Cancer.

Currently scheduled to be part of this Saturday’s broadcast and participate in the initiative are David Amber, John Bartlett, Kyle Bukauskas, Brian Burke, Bob Cole, Louie DeBrusk, Elliotte Friedman, Garry Galley, Kelly Hrudey, Jim Hughson, Chris Johnston, Nick Kypreos, Ron MacLean, Shawn McKenzie, Greg Millen, Scott Oake, Dave Randorf, Sean Reynolds and Craig Simpson. Don Cherry will be wearing a special, one-of-a-kind Hockey Night in Canada jacket that will also be available for auction.*

Bidding on the jackets will open on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT and close on Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The online auction can be found here. Beginning later this week, fans will also able to purchase a replica jacket for themselves through the online Sportsnet Shop via TSC.

*On-air lineup is subject to change

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

