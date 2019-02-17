Hope Springs Eternal: Sportsnet Announces 2019 Spring Training Broadcast Schedule for New Look Blue Jays

Sportsnet, Canada’s exclusive home of everything Blue Jays, is heading to Dunedin, FL to bring baseball fans complete coverage of the Blue Jays at Spring Training. Beginning this month, all pre-season games are available along the Sportsnet Radio Network or onsportsnet.ca, with 10 games televised on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, and Sportsnet NOW.

Blue Jays coverage begins on Saturday, Feb. 23 as Canada’s Team opens Spring Training with a matchup against the Detroit Tigers at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sportsnet 590 The FAN and along the Sportsnet Radio Network.

Canadian baseball fans should circle Saturday, March 23 on their calendars as the Sportsnet Radio Network, including Sportsnet 590 The FAN, broadcasts a special exhibition match featuring the Blue Jays vs. Canada’s National Junior team.

The Blue Jays conclude Spring Training in Montreal again this year, taking on the Milwaukee Brewers at Olympic Stadium in a two-game series on Monday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 26.

As Canada’s exclusive home of everything Blue Jays, Sportsnet delivers extensive coverage and analysis of all 162 regular season games, beginning with the season opener on March 28 versus the Detroit Tigers, on Sportsnet, the Sportsnet Radio Network and Sportsnet NOW.

Details of Sportsnet’s 2019 Blue Jays Spring Training coverage include:

Television – Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW

Buck Martinez handles the play-by-play duties alongside analysts Pat Tabler and Joe Siddall.

Reporters Arash Madani and Hazel Mae bring fans the latest news from inside the clubhouse and on the field.

Sportsnet Radio Network – Sportsnet 590 The FAN (Toronto), Sportsnet 960 The FAN (Calgary) and Sportsnet 650 (Vancouver)

Ben Wagnerand Mike Wilner share the radio play-by-play call across the Sportsnet Radio Network. In his 18th season as a member of the Blue Jays’ broadcast crew, and first full season in the booth to handle play-by-play duties, Wilner is the first Blue Jays radio play-by-play broadcaster who was born and raised in Toronto.

Jeff Blair and Stephen Brunt deliver the latest updates and exclusive interviews live from Dunedin on The Jeff Blair Show, March 11-15 (9 a.m. – Noon ET on Sportsnet 590 The FAN).

Ryan Pinderfrom Sportsnet 960 The FAN and Satiar Shahfrom Sportsnet 650 host a special crossover show that airs live from 9 a.m. – Noon local time, every day from March 11 to 15, in both Calgary (on Sportsnet 960 The FAN) and Vancouver (on Sportsnet 650).

Four Blue Jays minor league affiliate broadcasters are getting called up for the opportunity to deliver the play-by-play for multiple Spring Training broadcasts. Rob Fai (Vancouver Canadians), Jesse Goldberg-Strassler (Lansing Lugnuts), Tyler Murray (New Hampshire Fisher Cats) and Pat Malacaro(Buffalo Bisons) will each call at least two games on radio alongside Wagner (a former minor-leaguer himself) and Wilner through the course of Spring Training.

Digital – Sportsnet.ca and @sportsnet

Sportsnet’s Blue Jays Insiders Shi Davidi, Ben Nicholson-Smith and Arden Zwellingkeep fans up-to-date with news, opinion, analysis and videos from Dunedin on sportsnet.ca.

As the 2019 Blue Jays arrive in Dunedin, Sportsnet’s Instagramaccount will be on-site to provide fans with an “Extra Access” pass for behind-the-scenes coverage from the opening week of Spring Training.

At The Letters, Sportsnet’s Blue Jays podcast with Nicholson-Smith and Zwelling, ramps back up as soon as pitchers and catchers report for another in-depth season of opinion and analysis covering everything Blue Jays. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts and Google Play.

2019 Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

February

Saturday, Feb. 23, Detroit @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, ( Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Sunday, Feb. 24, Toronto @ Baltimore, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, ( Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Monday, Feb. 25, Toronto @ New York Yankees, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, ( Watch: Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW)

Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW) Tuesday, Feb. 26, Boston @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, ( Listen: sportsnet.ca)

sportsnet.ca) Wednesday, Feb. 27, Toronto @ Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, ( Listen: sportsnet.ca)

sportsnet.ca) Thursday, Feb. 28, Philadelphia @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, (Listen: sportsnet.ca)

March

Friday, March 1, Toronto @ Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, ( Listen: sportsnet.ca)

sportsnet.ca) Friday, March 1, Pittsburgh @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Listen: sportsnet.ca)

sportsnet.ca) Saturday, March 2, Tampa Bay @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Sunday, March 3, New York Yankees @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, ( Watch: Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific, and Sportsnet NOW; Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific, and Sportsnet NOW; Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Tuesday, March 5, Toronto @ Detroit, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Listen: sportsnet.ca)

sportsnet.ca) Wednesday, March 6, Philadelphia @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Listen: sportsnet.ca)

sportsnet.ca) Thursday, March 7, Toronto @ Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Listen: sportsnet.ca)

sportsnet.ca) Friday, March 8, Toronto @ Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Listen: sportsnet.ca)

sportsnet.ca) Friday, March 8, Pittsburgh @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Listen: sportsnet.ca)

sportsnet.ca) Saturday, March 9, Toronto @ Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Watch: Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific, and Sportsnet NOW; Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific, and Sportsnet NOW; Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Sunday, March 10, Toronto @ Minnesota, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Tuesday, March 12, Tampa Bay @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Wednesday, March 13, Toronto @ Baltimore, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Thursday, March 14, New York Yankees @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Friday, March 15, Toronto @ Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Saturday, March 16, Toronto @ New York Yankees, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Watch: Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific, and Sportsnet NOW)

Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific, and Sportsnet NOW) Saturday, March 16, Baltimore @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Sunday, March 17, Minnesota @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Watch: Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific, and Sportsnet NOW; Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific, and Sportsnet NOW; Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Monday, March 18, Detroit @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Tuesday, March 19, Toronto @ Boston, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Watch: Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific and Sportsnet NOW)

Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific and Sportsnet NOW) Wednesday, March 20, Atlanta @ Toronto, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Thursday, March 21, Toronto @ Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Friday, March 22, Baltimore @ Toronto, 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT ( Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Saturday, March 23, Toronto @ New York Yankees, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Watch: Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific and Sportsnet NOW)

Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific and Sportsnet NOW) Saturday, March 23, SPECIAL EXHIBITION: Canada’s National Junior Team @ Toronto Blue Jays , 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Sunday, March 24, Toronto @ Detroit, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT ( Watch: Sportsnet ONE; Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

Sportsnet ONE; Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Monday, March 25, at OLYMPIC STADIUM, MONTREAL , Milwaukee @ Toronto, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT ( Watch: Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific, and Sportsnet NOW; Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*)

, Milwaukee @ Toronto, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT ( Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific, and Sportsnet NOW; Sportsnet 590 The FAN and Sportsnet Radio Network*) Tuesday, March 26, at OLYMPIC STADIUM, MONTREAL, Milwaukee @ Toronto, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Watch: Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific, and Sportsnet NOW; Listen: Sportsnet Radio Network*)

*The Sportsnet Radio Network consists of Sportsnet 590 The FAN (Toronto), Sportsnet 960 The FAN (Calgary), Sportsnet 650 (Vancouver) and 21 other radio stations across Canada. Select stations along the Sportsnet Radio Network will carry the broadcast. Please check local listings.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

