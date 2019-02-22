Showcase Announces Premiere Dates For Returning Dramas Happy! and Absentia In Exciting Spring Lineup

NEW SEASON

Happy! – Season 2

Canadian Broadcast Premiere

Thursday, March 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Season 2 begins with Easter on the horizon – a season of hideous pastels, dye-stained fingertips and a general “who really gives a f***” attitude. A newly sober-ish Sax finds himself struggling with the demands of family and fatherhood. He has sworn to do right by his ex-wife, Amanda, and his daughter, Hailey, which means no booze, sex, drugs or killing. Happy, meanwhile, is resigned to keeping his partner on the straight and narrow while coping with the fact that a maturing Hailey can no longer see him. Sax’s fresh start will be tested by a familiar enemy: Sonny Shine, who is on a mission to Make Easter Great Again (MEGA) with the help of his demented Easter Bunny henchman.

HAPPY! is based on New York Times best-selling author Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel of the same name. The series follows Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni, Law & Order: SVU) – an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man – who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy (Patton Oswalt, The King of Queens).

After rescuing her family, clearing her name, and returning to “normal” life, former FBI agent Emily Byrne (Stana Katic, Castle) is still riddled with guilt and self-doubt, struggling with the unknown of what truly happened to her during her years of captivity. Hungry for answers, Emily chases down leads with the help of BPD Detective Tommy Gibbs (Angel Bonanni) but only finds more questions.

When a homegrown terrorist attack rocks Boston, the city’s FBI Field Office springs into action to find the perpetrator. Special Agent Nick Durand (Patrick Heusinger) leads the search for the domestic terrorist, working alongside Special Agent-In-Charge Derek Crown (Christopher Colquhoun) and new profiler, Special Agent Julianne Gunnarsen (Natasha Little). Meanwhile, Emily’s investigation into her past becomes a hunt for a serial killer whose crimes have been overlooked in the citywide chaos. When the serial killer claims a victim close to Emily, she returns to the FBI to hunt him down, partnering with Special Agent Cal Isaac (Matthew Le Nevez) a former Navy SEAL with a personality that runs counter to Emily’s.

The FBI’s two investigations collide when it is discovered that there is a far bigger conspiracy at hand. The trail of clues amidst the global hunt will lead Emily back to her own fractured family – forcing her to overcome her past trauma and protect the ones she loves.