John Tavares and Mark Stone Lead Team Canada into TSN’s Exclusive Live Coverage of the 2019 IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, Beginning May 10

Team Canada looks to capture the gold medal for the first time since 2016 as TSN delivers exclusive live coverage of the 2019 IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, one of 60+ championship events that live on TSN, running May 10-26 from Bratislava and Kosice, Slovakia. Canada’s Sports Leader broadcasts all 64 games of the tournament starting Friday, May 10 when Team Canada hits the ice against Finland at 10 a.m. ET, only on TSN.

TSN primes fans with the 2019 IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW SHOW airing Thursday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN2.

With a talented roster led by Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares and Vegas Golden Knights winger Mark Stone, Team Canada is looking to get back onto the podium after falling in the Bronze Medal Game to Team USA last year. Since 1931, Canada has won the IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 20 times, the second most of all competing nations. With a victory at this year’s tournament, Canada can tie Russia for the most championships in tournament history.

TSN’s iconic hockey broadcast team of play-by-play commentator Gord Miller and analyst Ray Ferraro call all Team Canada games from Kosice. Jon Abbott and Dave Tomlinson bring viewers the call for select additional games in Kosice. As well, reporter Danielle Emanuele will join the team from rinkside.

SPORTSCENTRE reporter Brent Wallace closely follows Team Canada and provides frequent updates throughout the tournament, and TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger returns with his popular “Dreger Café” interviews, airing on SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca.

In the broadcast booth for all preliminary round action from Bratislava are play-by-play commentator Dennis Beyak and analyst Mike Johnson, with Tessa Bonhomme reporting from rink-side.

In the TSN Studio, hosts Mark Roe and Rod Black break down all the action alongside two-time Stanley Cup champion and world champion Bob Errey and two-time Stanley Cup champion Dave Reid.

Additionally, TSN Radio stations across Canada are set to deliver exclusive live coverage of select games from the 2019 IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, highlighted by Team Canada matchups. Abbott delivers the call alongside analyst Tomlinson (visit each station’s official website for complete programming info). All stations deliver the latest breaking news and analysis from the tournament. TSN Radio coverage is available for live streaming on each station’s website, as well as on the TSN and iHeartRadio apps.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can access live streaming and on-demand viewing of the network’s exclusive live coverage of the 2019 IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP on TSN.ca and the TSN app, with French-language coverage available on RDS.

IIHF World Hockey Championship (Slovakia)

Teams Date Time (ET) Network Finland vs. Canada Friday, May 10 10am TSN 1/3/4 Russia vs. Norway Friday, May 10 10am TSN5 USA vs. Slovakia Friday, May 10 2pm TSN 1/4 Czech Republic vs. Sweden Friday, May 10 2pm TSN 3/5 Denmark vs. France Saturday, May 11 6am TSN3 Switzerland vs. Italy Saturday, May 11 6am TSN1 Germany vs. Great Britain Saturday, May 11 10am TSN1 Latvia vs. Austria Saturday, May 11 10am TSN3 Slovakia vs. Finland Saturday, May 11 2pm TSN1 Norway vs. Czech Republic Saturday, May 11 2pm TSN3 USA vs. France Sunday, May 12 6am TSN3 Russia vs. Austria Sunday, May 12 6am TSN4 Denmark vs. Germany Sunday, May 12 10am TSN.ca/TSN App Italy vs. Sweden Sunday, May 12 10am TSN3 Great Britain vs. Canada Sunday, May 12 2pm TSN 1/5 Latvia vs. Switzerland Sunday, May 12 2pm TSN2 USA vs. Finland Monday, May 13 10am TSN 1/4 Russia vs. Czech Republic Monday, May 13 10am TSN5 Slovakia vs. Canada Monday, May 13 2pm TSN 1/4/5 Norway vs. Sweden Monday, May 13 2pm TSN3 Great Britain vs. Denmark Tuesday, May 14 10am TSN 1/4 Italy vs. Latvia Tuesday, May 14 10am TSN5 Germany vs. France Tuesday, May 14 2pm TSN 4/5 Switzerland vs. Austria Tuesday, May 14 2pm TSN1 USA vs. Great Britain Wednesday, May 15 10am TSN 1/4 Switzerland vs. Norway Wednesday, May 15 10am TSN5 Germany vs. Slovakia Wednesday, May 15 2pm TSN 1/4 Russia vs. Italy Wednesday, May 15 2pm TSN5 Canada vs. France Thursday, May 16 10am TSN3 Sweden vs. Austria Thursday, May 16 10am TSN5 Finland vs. Denmark Thursday, May 16 2pm TSN3 Czech Republic vs. Latvia Thursday, May 16 2pm TSN5 France vs. Slovakia Friday, May 17 10am TSN3 Austria vs. Norway Friday, May 17 10am TSN5 Finland vs. Great Britain Friday, May 17 2pm TSN5 Czech Republic vs. Italy Friday, May 17 2pm TSN.ca/TSN App Denmark vs. USA Saturday, May 18 6am TSN 3/4 Latvia vs. Russia Saturday, May 18 6am TSN5 Canada vs. Germany Saturday, May 18 10am TSN 3/5 Italy vs. Norway Saturday, May 18 10am TSN2 Great Britain vs. Slovakia Saturday, May 18 2pm TSN.ca/TSN App Sweden vs. Switzerland Saturday, May 18 2pm TSN5 Germany vs. USA Sunday, May 19 10am TSN3 Austria vs. Czech Republic Sunday, May 19 10am TSN2 France vs. Finland Sunday, May 19 2pm TSN2 Switzerland vs. Russia Sunday, May 19 2pm TSN3 France vs. Great Britain Monday, May 20 10am TSN2 Sweden vs. Latvia Monday, May 20 10am TSN 1/4 Canada vs. Denmark Monday, May 20 2pm TSN Austria vs. Italy Monday, May 20 2pm TSN2 Finland vs. Germany Tuesday, May 21 6am TSN 1/4 Czech Republic vs. Switzerland Tuesday, May 21 6am TSN2 Slovakia vs. Denmark Tuesday, May 21 10am TSN2 Norway vs. Latvia Tuesday, May 21 10am TSN 1/4 Canada vs. USA Tuesday, May 21 2pm TSN Sweden vs. Russia Tuesday, May 21 2pm TSN2 Quarterfinal Thursday, May 23 10am TSN Quarterfinal Thursday, May 23 10am TSN Quarterfinal Thursday, May 23 2pm TSN Quarterfinal Thursday, May 23 2pm TSN Semifinal Saturday, May 25 9am TSN Semifinal Saturday, May 25 1pm TSN Bronze Medal Sunday, May 26 9:30am TSN Gold Medal Sunday, May 26 2pm TSN

Share this: Print



Tweet