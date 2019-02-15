Canada’s Best Women’s Curlers Rock the House at the 2019 SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS on TSN, Beginning Today

TSN’s Season of Champions curling continues with the 2019 SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS – one of the 60+ championship events that live on TSN – beginning today (Feb. 15) and running until Feb. 24. Canada’s best women’s curlers clash at the Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., opening with the Wild Card Game tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET on TSN3 (complete broadcast schedule is available here).

Calling all the action from Sydney is play-by-play announcer Vic Rauter alongside analysts Cheryl Bernard, a 2010 Olympic silver medallist; and Russ Howard, a two-time BRIER and MEN’S WORLD CURLING CHAMPIONSHIPS winner and 2006 Olympic gold medallist. Bryan Mudryk delivers the play-by-play call for morning draws, with three-time SCOTTIES champion Cathy Gauthier serving as analyst.

The field at the 2019 Scotties Tournament Of Hearts features:

In addition to the teams listed above, Team Einarson from Manitoba and Team Scheidegger from Alberta will face off in the Wild Card Game tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the winner serving as the 16th team in the tournament.

Curling Day in Canada on TSN

On Saturday, Feb. 23, TSN celebrates Curling Day in Canada, showcasing the sport, its athletes, and curling fans across the country. TSN delivers a one-hour special following the first page playoff at the SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS. The special, hosted by Mudryk live from the SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS, features interesting stories highlighting Canada’s love for the game, checks in with TSN’s Cabbie Richards as he celebrates the day at a family’s backyard curling rink, and spotlights a lucky curling club that won the chance to spend the day with the Brier Tankard.

TSN.ca Reveals Top Canadian Curlers of All-Time

In alignment with the SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS, TSN.ca unveils a special list of the top Canadian women’s curlers of all-time. The results are based on voting from a panel of 31 curling experts and analysts and will be revealed daily throughout the tournament. The men’s results will be revealed during the 2019 TIM HORTONS BRIER, taking place March 1-10 on TSN.

The schedule for the women’s categories to be announced is below:

Saturday, Feb. 16: Introduction by Bob Weeks

Monday, Feb. 18: Best Lead

Tuesday, Feb. 19: Best 2nd

Wednesday, Feb. 20: Best 3rd

Thursday, Feb. 21: Best Skip

Friday, Feb. 22: Best Women’s Rink

Saturday, Feb. 23: Top 10 All-Time Women’s Curlers

TSN’s SCOTTIES coverage is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app. French-language coverage of the SCOTTIES is available on RDS and the RDS app.

