Crave Gets Candid with New Original Series MUCH STUDIOS PRESENTS: MIKE ON MUCH IN CONVERSATION WITH…, Debuting December 21

Delivering insightful interviews, hilarious personal stories, and pointed opinions on everything from entertainment to music to pop culture, Crave’s new original series MUCH STUDIOS PRESENTS: MIKE ON MUCH IN CONVERSATION WITH… debuts on Friday, Dec. 21 with eight episodes ranging in length from 30-45 minutes, it was announced today. The series joins Crave’s new “From the Interweb” Collection – also launching on December 21 – which features other titles that were inspired by web series or podcasts such as HBO’s POD SAVE AMERICA, 2 DOPE QUEENS, and HIGH MAINTENANCE.

Hosted by seasoned writer, director, and producer Mike Veerman, Max Kerman (lead singer of the four-time JUNO Award-winning rock band Arkells), and JUNO-nominated director and “pop culture aficionado” Shane Cunningham, each episode of MUCH STUDIOS PRESENTS: MIKE ON MUCH features long-form interviews, candid conversations, and sometimes cringe-worthy comedic segments.

Celebrity interviews featured in the eight episodes include Alessia Cara, Jared Keeso (LETTERKENNY), Jodie Whittaker (DOCTOR WHO), Leon Bridges, Lights, Nile Rodgers, Noel Gallagher, and Sting & Shaggy.

To preview the first three episodes of MUCH STUDIOS PRESENTS: MIKE ON MUCH, click here

Following a similar format to the popular THE MIKE ON MUCH PODCAST, each episode opens with roundtable talk where long-time friends Veerman, Kerman, and Cunningham share stories from their professional and personal lives and deliver fresh perspectives on music, pop culture, and entertainment. Then, Veerman sits down with a featured guest for a long-form, one-on-one interview segment. Veerman’s well-researched questions and down-to-earth approach allow him to have honest and engaging conversations with his guests, getting to the heart of their experiences and creative process.

Cunningham, a stand-up comedy enthusiast and self-proclaimed “pop culture aficionado,” caps off each episode with a Digital Dessert, a short-form comedic interview that explores areas of conversation typically overlooked by most interviewers. With dead-pan wit and off-the-cuff humour, Cunningham delivers an interview that is rarely what viewers, or even the other hosts, expect. Digital Dessert guests featured this season include Vinny and Deena (JERSEY SHORE), comedian Chris Redd (SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE), Canadian rock band Monster Truck, and more.

The series joins Crave’s growing slate of original programming which also includes the smash-hit comedy LETTERKENNY (a brand new six-pack arrives on Christmas Day); six original stand-up specials (three new specials will debut in early 2019); and the upcoming mockumentary series NEW EDEN.

