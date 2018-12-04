MTV SETS PREMIERE DATE FOR HIGHLY ANTICIPATED “LINDSAY LOHAN’S BEACH CLUB” NEW DOCUSERIES LAUNCHES TUESDAY, JANUARY 8TH AT 8PM ET/PT

On the heels of MTV’s fifth consecutive quarter of primetime growth, its best streak in seven years, the network today announced that the highly anticipated “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” will premiere on Tuesday, January 8th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The widely buzzed about docuseries chronicles actress, influencer and entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan as she expands her business empire in Mykonos, Greece with the launch of her new club Lohan Beach House; but she won’t do it alone.

In “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” viewers will get to see a new side of Lohan as she calls the shots with her handpicked team of young and ambitious VIP hosts who will have to do whatever it takes to secure Lohan’s name as the definition of vacation luxury. But when the lines between romance, friendship, and work get blurred, the staff will quickly learn they’ll have to prove themselves to their toughest boss yet.

Leading up to premiere, fans will get an exclusive sneak peak of the series and meet the cast during MTV’s “Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club” special airing on Tuesday, January 1st at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Additionally, viewers will get to catch up on all things Lindsay during MTV’s “Lindsay Lohan: Most Memorable Moments” special (wt) hosted by Aliana and Dakota Lohan on Monday, January 7th at 10:00 p.m.

Follow along @MTVBeachClub all season long on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

