CTV Unites Empowered Youth, World-Renowned Speakers, and A-List Performers in the Broadcast Premiere of WE DAY 2018, November 24

This November, CTV celebrates young change-makers with the special broadcast premiere of WE DAY 2018, Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 7 p.m. ET on CTV. The one-hour special features the most inspirational and motivating moments from the WE Day event in Toronto this past September, which brought together 20,000 students and educators from across Ontario to celebrate the power of youth, and to kick off another year of positive change on local and international issues. WE DAY 2018 encores Monday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. on MTV and MUCH.

Hosted by Nick Robinson (Love, Simon) and co-hosted by Miss Piggy, the star-studded event features performances by Arkells, Jack & Jack, Jessie Reyez, Johnny Orlando, and Why Don’t We. Providing powerful and inspirational messages to the WE DAY Toronto crowd are Adam Devine, Jacob Tremblay, Lilly Singh, and Mason Ramsey. Additional celebrity appearances include Ally Brooke, Olivia Holt, and The Muppets, including Animal, Beaker, and Scooter.

Viewers can visit CTV.ca/WE-Day for exclusive content featuring some of the best moments from WE Day Toronto 2018, which took place at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 20, 2018. Click here for an inspirational message from this year’s WE Day speakers.

