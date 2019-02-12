History’s Knights Templar Drama KNIGHTFALL Featuring Mark Hamill’s Series Debut Returns For Season 2 on Monday March 25 at 10PM ET/PT

HISTORY’s popular drama series Knightfall from A+E Studios returns for Season 2 on Monday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Trading in his lightsaber for Medieval sword, Mark Hamill (Star Wars, BAFTA-winning voice of The Joker) makes his series debut alongside star Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey, Gunpowder) as the series eight-episode sophomore season embraces a more brutal view of this harsh time in history, and heads towards the ultimate demise of the Templar Order which occurred on Friday the 13th, 1307.

Knightfall goes inside the medieval politics and warfare of the Knights Templar, the most powerful, wealthy and mysterious military order of the Middle Ages. The series goes deep into the clandestine world of this legendary brotherhood of warrior monks to learn who these knights were, how they lived, and what they died believing. With the historical ruthless downfall of the Templar Order on the horizon, Season 2 focus on themes such as power, redemption, revenge, betrayal, family, and ultimately an epic war between church and state. Hamill joins the cast as new character Talus, a battle-hardened Knight Templar veteran an initiate master who is tasked with preparing the next generation of men to proudly wear the iconic red cross on their chests and become “God’s Executioners.”

Returning for Season 2 are series regulars Ed Stoppard as King Philip IV of France, Pádraic Delaney as Gawain, Simon Merrells as Tancrede, Julian Ovenden as William DeNogaret and Jim Carter as Pope Boniface VIII. In addition to Hamill, new cast members include previously announced Genevieve Gaunt as Princess Isabella, the daughter of King Philip who history would eventually call “the she-wolf of France,” Tom Forbes as Prince Louis, the violent and unpredictable son of King Philip and heir to the throne and Clementine Nicholson as Margaret, Princess of Burgundy and the devoted wife of Prince Louis of France.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

