From Rundown Wreck To Best on The Block, Season 2 Of Worst To First Premieres May 16 at 10 PM ET/PT on HGTV Canada

Skyrocketing real estate prices and renovation costs make owning a dream home a challenging reality, but best friends and builders Mickey and Sebastian are here to help. In Season 2 of Worst to First, premiering Thursday, May 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada, they continue to transform the worst houses in the neighbourhood into the best on the block. While the guys lead the house search and tackle the renovations, designer Catherine Yuen joins the team to find design solutions to enhance each space. Together the trio create forever homes that reflect the needs and personalities of the homeowners.

Making her debut on the network and in Worst to First, B.C. designer Catherine Yuen brings her holistic design approach to the show. Inspired by her mother’s love of design and renovation shows, Catherine became an Interior Designer after earning her Bachelor of Interior Design at the British Columbia Institute of Technology. With a fresh approach and creative flare, Catherine develops beautiful and functional spaces that reflect her clients’ personality and style.

This season kicks off with the Worst to First team creating a fresh start for a blended family. With four kids and two dogs, John and Lyndsay need more space. Their current property has all six of them squished into the upper level because nobody wants to venture into the dark and uninviting lower level. They need an open-concept family room, dedicated office space, and easy access to the pool area that will give their family enough space to spread out. Mickey, Sebastian, and Catherine make every effort to impress to make this family’s reno dreams a reality.

