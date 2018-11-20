KIN ORIGINAL PRODUCTION HOW TO HOLIDAY WITH JORDIN SPARKS AND FRIENDS TO AIR ON FOOD NETWORK CANADA DECEMBER 1

It’s time to deck the halls and get into the kitchen with some of Canada’s most loved YouTube, Facebook and Instagram stars from Kin. On December 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Corus Entertainment’s Food Network Canada debuts How to Holiday with Jordin Sparks and Friends, a truly 360° holiday event that features passionate baker and multi-platinum recording artist, Jordin Sparks as host. The one-hour special will also feature some of Canada’s best digital lifestyle creators as they tap into their passion for food, showcasing a variety of recipes, and fun ideas for the holidays.

Marking a first in Canadian production, each of the six digital creators featured in the special will produce, film and edit their own segments, which are executive produced and developed by Kin. The special is a unique opportunity to introduce Food Network Canada viewers to new lifestyle experts, while also giving the creators a chance to showcase their brands to a television audience in a way that is authentic. The segments created for the special will also be featured on foodnetwork.ca.

The jam-packed hour will feature Yolanda Gampp of How to Cake It, Sara Lynn Cauchon of The Domestic Geek, Cheryl Torrenueva of Simply Cher Cher, Matt Basile of Fidel Gastro, and Lauren Toyota of hot for food, who have a collective global fan base of over 10 million social followers. Rounding out the special is host Jordin Sparks who has close to four million followers on Twitter and more than six million followers on Facebook. She has parlayed her strong social media presence into Heart of the Batter, a new Kin original show, where she shares easy, accessible and delicious tips for baking and recipes, some of which have been handed down through generations of her family.

“Through Heart of the Batter, which launched with Kin earlier this year, Jordin Sparks has been able to share her passion for baking with online audiences,” said Michael Wayne, CEO of Kin. “Now TV audiences will have the opportunity to see Jordin and their favourite digital creators on one of the go-to broadcast networks for lifestyle.”

In addition to fabulous, how-to lifestyle tips, How to Holiday with Jordin Sparks and Friends will feature a robust, multi-platform content integration with Kellogg’s Rice Krispies for their #TreatsForToys program. Developed by Corus Tempo for Food Network Canada and Kin, Yolanda Gampp from How To Cake It, a hugely successful online community of more than seven million cake enthusiasts, will kick off the initiative with a toy castle creation made entirely of Kellogg’s Rice Krispies cereal that will air on broadcast and her YouTube channel. Rice Krispies toy-shaped treat creations by Gampp will be featured in ads across multiple Corus linear networks and online at foodnetwork.ca. The campaign will also extend to Rice Krispies #TreatsForToys on-air segments across various Corus local and national talk shows this December.

“Finding unique and strategic integration opportunities for our brands and partners is what Corus Tempo thrives on and continues to pioneer,” said Lynn Chambers, Vice President of Corus Tempo. “We are thrilled to join forces with Kin on this special, developing a truly inspired campaign that pairs perfectly with Kin’s creators, the Food Network Canada audience and the Kellogg’s Rice Krispies #TreatsForToys initiative.”

The holiday initiative encourages Canadian families to create a toy-shaped treat out of Kellogg’s Rice Krispies cereal and share a picture of it on TreatsForToys.ca or through social media using the #TreatsForToys hashtag. For every photo submitted before December 31, 2018, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies will donate $20 to The Salvation Army to buy a real toy for a child who may otherwise go without this holiday season, up to a maximum donation amount of $30,000.

Encore presentations of How to Holiday with Jordin Sparks and Friends will air on Friday, December 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on W Network and Saturday, December 8 at 12 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

