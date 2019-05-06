Fluffy and Delicious! SO.DA and Kin Team Up With Philadelphia Cream Cheese Frosting In A One-Of-a-Kind Campaign

so.da and Kin are set to delight audiences with the ultimate baking experience from pastry chef and beloved Food Network Canada personality Anna Olson and Kin’s How to Cake It’s Yolanda Gampp. Presented by Philadelphia Cream Cheese Frosting, so.da, Kin and Twitter have developed an extensive multi-platform campaign that utilizes the first-of-its-kind refrigerated cream cheese frosting, made with real ingredients and the authentic taste of Philadelphia cream cheese that Canadians know and love.

Continuing to indulge audiences with engaging mid-form content, Food Network Canada and Twitter combine forces for the third time with the latest Twitter series #SweetSomethings (4×4-6min). Starring pastry chef Anna Olson, the series will focus on delectable sweet cakes and indulgent little treats right from her kitchen. In each episode, Anna Olson creates divine desserts from London Fog cupcakes to Pink Velvet sandwich cookies to a Maple Bacon Waffle cake, showcasing the versatile qualities cream cheese frosting can offer for any baking needs. Produced by Corus’ in-house social content studio so.da, the first episode of #SweetSomethings launches on @FoodNetworkCA’s Twitter starting Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET for four weeks. Comprehensive content across the network’s linear, social, and digital platforms including on-air lower thirds, recipe vignettes, and for the first time in a sponsored campaign, autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) content, will be used to inspire the baker within to frost and decorate with ease.

Further celebrating the launch of Philadelphia Cream Cheese Frosting is Canada’s most subscribed YouTuber in baking*, How to Cake It’s Yolanda Gampp. Producing heavenly custom Instagram recipe videos for Easter and Mother’s Day, How To Cake It will also surprise thousands of Yolanda’s engaged Canadian fans with a glossy mailer containing the inspired recipes, and a coupon for the product, to drive people in store to purchase. Come this July, How To Cake It will present their widely popular Camp Cake event on Facebook Live where thousands of participants will spend a whole day with Yolanda learning how to make novelty treats from scratch with an advanced shopping list of ingredients, including Philadelphia Cream Cheese Frosting.

Also creating custom content for the campaign are Kin creators Siya Zarrabi from Hopscotch the Globe, Joanna Venditti from Nesting Story, and Christina Dennis the DIY Mommy, who will create easy and relatable baking videos using the product, appealing to the product’s different consumer segments.

