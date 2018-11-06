The Most Canadian People’s Choice Awards Yet!

Oh Canada! Get ready for this year’s PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS as it broadcasts its most Canadian show ever. Known as the only major awards show to let fans vote for their favourites in entertainment, E!’s inaugural broadcast of the awards welcomes even more Canadian talent to the People’s stage, when it broadcasts live on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

With 13 new award categories announced this year, the 2018 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS recognizes Canadian talent with the Most Hypeworthy Canadian award. Fans are able to select their fave Canuck for the award from the following nominees: KILLING EVE star, Sandra Oh; Olympic gold medal figure skating champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir; multi-platinum recording artists Shawn Mendes and Drake; and film star Ryan Reynolds.

In music, Canadians Drake and Shawn Mendes go head-to-head for Male Artist of 2018. This is nothing new for the two artists who also battled for the most awards at this year’s IHEARTRADIO MMVAS. Stacking up the nominations at the 2018 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS, Mendes is also nominated for Album of 2018 and Song of 2018.

Bringing even more Canadian spirit to the awards is popular podcast, THE LADYGANG. Nominated for Pop Podcast of 2018, THE LADYGANG features Canadian Keltie Knight as host, along with Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek who discuss the latest trends in pop-culture. Now a 30-minute E! chat series, LADYGANG airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET on E!

Don’t miss the most Canadian PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS, broadcasting live on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. ET, beginning with LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET: THE E! PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2018 at 7 p.m. ET.

