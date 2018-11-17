CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: NOVEMBER 19-25, 2018

documentary Channel **Premiere, documentary Channel original featured at HotDocs, won Rogers Audience award for best doc at the festival
Sunday, November 18, 2018 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
In the summer of 2015, former U.S. Marine and world-record weightlifter Matt “Kroc” Kroczaleski was publicly outed as transgender. The reaction was swift: her sponsors abandoned her, she was disowned by her parents and she was banned from competing. Matt changed her name to “Janae”. This film follows Janae as she attempts to find her place in society. Wanting become a much smaller looking woman, she found herself unable to lose the muscle she once worked to gain. She lives one day as an alpha male and the next day as a delicate girl. Will Janae be able to handle her muscle relapses? Will her passage from being a male bring her redemption or physical and psychological disaster?
Prince’s Tale
Tuesday, November 20, 2018 on cbc.ca/cbcshortdocs and online at the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch
Six years ago, Prince survived a fire in his apartment. Both his arms were amputated. An actor before the accident, Prince’s drive to create and connect are now bringing him back to the stage.
Friday, November 23, 2018 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC and online at the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch
Bought vs. Got: Flower Delivery
Death Inc. Part II
Plus, we’re back on the case checking in on funeral homes. A new hidden camera investigation reveals some are still up-selling and breaking the rules
I Think You’ve Been Looking For Me
Friday, November 23, 2018 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) on CBC and online at the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch from 12noon the same day.
The North Korean regime maintains one of the world’s largest forced labour systems. The government, short of cash due to international economic sanctions, exploits its own people as labourers to provide money for its needs. Workers are sent to companies in Russia, China and other countries around the world, including member states of the European Union. With the promise of payment and honour, thousands of North Koreans are being sent abroad, only to find themselves under constant surveillance, working 12-hour days, in harsh conditions for wages that are transferred directly to the regime. North Korea’s Secret Slaves exposes the inner workings of the system and how companies and governments, bound by law to protect their employees, are complicit in the trade of human beings. The documentary asks how this method of operation is legal, and what, if anything, is being done to stop it
