CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: NOVEMBER 19-25, 2018

In 1969, Dorothy Steets, an unwed Catholic woman from New Jersey, became pregnant with her first child and was sent away to come to term in hiding. Following the birth, she parted with her son. After 48 years of emotional longing, Joe, the man she relinquished, finds Dorothy living in Montreal. Set in a defining chapter of their lives, I Think You ’ ve Been Looking For Me shows how Dorothy and Joe have grappled with the unknown, and leads us through the first year of their budding relationship while they attempt to come to terms with themselves, their fears of being forgotten and their hopes of being loved.



