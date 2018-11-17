CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: NOVEMBER 19-25, 2018

CDN ViewerCanadian Channels, CBC, CBC News Network, Documentary ChannelLeave a Comment

documentary Channel **Premiere, documentary Channel original featured at HotDocs, won Rogers Audience award for best doc at the festival

Transformer
Sunday, November 18, 2018 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
In the summer of 2015, former U.S. Marine and world-record weightlifter Matt “Kroc” Kroczaleski was publicly outed as transgender. The reaction was swift: her sponsors abandoned her, she was disowned by her parents and she was banned from competing. Matt changed her name to “Janae”. This film follows Janae as she attempts to find her place in society. Wanting become a much smaller looking woman, she found herself unable to lose the muscle she once worked to gain. She lives one day as an alpha male and the next day as a delicate girl. Will Janae be able to handle her muscle relapses? Will her passage from being a male bring her redemption or physical and psychological disaster?
For more information or to watch the trailer click here

CBC Short Docs

Prince’s Tale

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 on cbc.ca/cbcshortdocs and online at the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch

Six years ago, Prince survived a fire in his apartment. Both his arms were amputated. An actor before the accident, Prince’s drive to create and connect are now bringing him back to the stage.
 

Marketplace

Friday, November 23, 2018 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC and online at the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch

Bought vs. Got: Flower Delivery

Marketplace is testing one of the biggest online florists. When it comes to the hundreds of complaints online, we’ve heard it all – product substitutions, dead flowers and poor customer service. We meet an elderly woman who says her sister-in-law’s funeral was ruined when the daisy bouquet she ordered arrived as a bouquet of “cheap” carnations. Marketplace puts the company to the test by ordering five bouquets for ourselves. Experts call what we received “embarrassing.”
Death Inc.  Part II 
Plus, we’re back on the case checking in on funeral homes. A new hidden camera investigation reveals some are still up-selling and breaking the rules
 


CBC Docs POV

I Think You’ve Been Looking For Me

Friday, November 23, 2018 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) on CBC and online at the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch from 12noon the same day.

In 1969, Dorothy Steets, an unwed Catholic woman from New Jersey, became pregnant with her first child and was sent away to come to term in hiding. Following the birth, she parted with her son. After 48 years of emotional longing, Joe, the man she relinquished, finds Dorothy living in Montreal. Set in a defining chapter of their lives, I Think Youve Been Looking For Me shows how Dorothy and Joe have grappled with the unknown, and leads us through the first year of their budding relationship while they attempt to come to terms with themselves, their fears of being forgotten and their hopes of being loved. 


North Korea’s Secret Slaves
Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, November 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday November 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network)  

The North Korean regime maintains one of the world’s largest forced labour systems. The government, short of cash due to international economic sanctions, exploits its own people as labourers to provide money for its needs. Workers are sent to companies in Russia, China and other countries around the world, including member states of the European Union. With the promise of payment and honour, thousands of North Koreans are being sent abroad, only to find themselves under constant surveillance, working 12-hour days, in harsh conditions for wages that are transferred directly to the regime. North Korea’s Secret Slaves exposes the inner workings of the system and how companies and governments, bound by law to protect their employees, are complicit in the trade of human beings. The documentary asks how this method of operation is legal, and what, if anything, is being done to stop it
For more information or to watch the trailer click here

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.