CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: NOV 26 – DEC 2, 2018

Inside Facebook Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, December 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday, December 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network) Facebook has over two billion users, all producing and sharing content. Most of it is harmless, but some of it isn’t. How does Facebook regulate content showing child abuse, animal cruelty, self-harm and hate speech? This revealing documentary offers unique undercover footage inside Facebook’s “moderating hub.” It presents a stark picture of an organization that puts money before morality and for whom extreme content equals extreme profits.



The Nature of Things Stay at Home Dads

Sunday, December 2, 2018 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT). The documentary will also be available to watch online at the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch Friday, November 30 from 5 p.m. EST. In nature, dads often get a bad rap. There are lots of male animals that are absentee fathers, and who provide little to nothing in the way of “child care.” But there are some unsung heroes in the animal kingdom: fathers who fly solo after moms leave them behind with the kids. Why do these devoted dads raise their young all by themselves? Scientists are just beginning to uncover the answers to this evolutionary mystery.

The Fifth Estate

Sunday, December 2, 2018 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) on CBC and online at the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch

Essure (Gillian Findlay)

They believed it was a safe, simple and easy form of birth control. For thousands of women across Canada, it turned into years of pain, both physical and emotional. Billed as a non-surgical form of permanent birth control, a medical device called essure was implanted into ten thousand women in Canada and about a million around the world. Now some of these women are experiencing medical complications that have led to hysterectomies — the very procedures that essure promised to avoid. The manufacturer, Bayer, has pulled it of the market, but insists there’s nothing wrong with the devices. Should regulatory agencies, like Health Canada, have been more vigilant in ensuring these devices were adequately studied before being approved?

School Bus Safety part II (Bob McKeown)

The campaign to have seat belts on school buses grows, following our investigation that was first broadcast on October 14. The former premier of Ontario, Kathleen Wynne, has just introduced a private members bill next week to make them mandatory in Ontario. She tells the Fifth Estate that her views changed because of our broadcast. A school bus driver in BC has organized a petition, support for which is growing by the hour. Literally. He says it’s really hard for him to see these kids get on the bus every day, knowing that they can be injured or killed and that it is all preventable. He says he’s sick to his stomach when he gets to put a seatbelt on when he’s on the bus but the kids cannot.