CBC’s Current Affairs and Documentary Programming: March1-7, 2019

What’s lurking on rice?

Friday, March 1, 2019 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service

Marketplace commissions lab tests on popular brands of rice cereals and snacks to test for levels of arsenic, a toxic chemical that can be especially harmful for pregnant women, babies and children. It may surprise you to learn which brands and which varieties of rice are more likely to contain arsenic.

CBC Docs POV *Repeat

Searching for Winnetou

Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service

For years Drew Hayden Taylor, prolific playwright and author of dozens of Canadian-Indigenous books, has noticed a high proportion of German tourists visiting Canada, many who have come looking for a real “Indianer” experience (what Germans call the North American Native lifestyle). Inevitably, almost every one of these Germans will relate stories of Winnetou: Germany’s most famous, but mythical, Apache warrior. Winnetou was their childhood hero. As one museum curator explained: “Winnetou is like Superman for the German people”. Fascinated with this phenomenon Taylor spent last summer in Germany trying to uncover the over 100-year roots of its Winnetou obsession. There Taylor revealed camps where thousands of Germans dress and attempt to live like Indigenous people. This discovery kicks off a mind-bending journey through history, art, politics, and controversy.

The Passionate Eye *Canadian broadcast premiere

How to Keep Your Brain Young

Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network and the CBC Gem streaming service (repeats Sunday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday March 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network)

In the last five years, game-changing breakthroughs have redefined the way we think about aging. More than ever, there is hope that we can overcome our greatest enemy – the process of biological decline. How To Keep Your Brain Young investigates the latest research that could put the brakes on the aging process. In Japan, discover the foods that add years to your life; in the USA, meet the Alzheimer’s sufferers being injected with young people’s blood. A global quest to uncover the secrets of how we grow, develop and renew, this remarkable journey of human biology challenges everything we believe about getting old.

The Nature of Things *Broadcast premiere

Laughing and Crying

Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC. The documentary will also be available from Friday, March 1 at 5 p.m. EST on the CBC Gem streaming service

Laughing and crying are the soundtrack to our lives’ most memorable moments — births, first words, first loves and final losses. And yet, researchers will tell you these vocal human emotions are still poorly understood. Thankfully, a collection of rat-ticklers, tear-collectors, neuroscientists and psychologists are exploring the worlds of laughing and crying. And they’re learning that these two seemingly unrelated behaviours have a lot in common.

The Fifth Estate

Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service

The Defectors (Nahlah Ayed)

Who are the people who helped Rahaf Mohammed escape Saudi Arabia and eventually make her way to Canada? The Fifth Estate investigates.

St Anne (Gillian Findlay)

The Fifth Estate has obtained thousands of documents about St Anne’s residential school in Northern Ontario….and we try to find out why the federal government efforts has been so slow in redress and compensation for the damage that was caused.



documentary Channel *Broadcast premiere *Featured at TIFF 2018

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Barry Avrich’s gripping documentary, Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz, tells the fascinating story of one of the Holocaust’s most heroic figures. Ben Ferencz, age 98, is the last surviving Nuremberg trial prosecutor and he is on a life-long crusade in the fight for law not war. After the Holocaust camps were liberated, Ferencz became a lead prosecutor at the Nuremberg war crimes trials. He prosecuted 22 Einsatzgruppen Nazis responsible for murdering over a million Jews. Called the biggest murder trial in history, Ferencz was only 27, and it was his first case. He would go on to advocate for restitution for Jewish victims of the holocaust and later the establishment OF the International Criminal Court. His fight for justice for victims of atrocity crimes continues today.

