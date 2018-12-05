CBC’S Current Affairs and Documentary Programming: Dec 8 2018 – Jan 1, 2019

The Passionate Eye **Canadian broadcast Premiere

Miracle Child

Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, December 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday, December 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network) Even before Noah Wall was born, doctors didn’t think he would survive. A scan of his head revealed he had less than two percent of his brain. Yet four years later, Noah is thriving, leaving doctors to wonder how his brain accomplished its astonishing recovery. While he was in the womb, Noah developed a rare complication of spina bifida. His head filled with fluid and his brain was compressed against the interior of his skull. His parents were told that if he survived the birth, he would likely be severely mentally and physically disabled. The family prepared for the worst but somehow Noah defied the odds. Gradually, with the tireless care of his parents and a diligent program of brain training, Noah has fought back, reaching milestone after milestone over the years. But that’s not all — his brain has actually grown. A scan taken when he was three years old stumped medical professionals even further when it showed Noah’s brain had expanded to 80 percent of a normal sized brain.

For more information or to watch the trailer click here

documentary Channel **Broadcast Premiere, documentary Channel original

Almost Almost Famous

Sunday, December 16, 2018 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (repeats Monday December 17, at 7 p.m. ET/PT and Sunday December 13, at 4 p.m. ET/PT)

Fifty years after trailblazers like Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Jackie Wilson defined music as we know it today, three world-class tribute artists carry on their legacy — but what happens when borrowed fame begins to lose its charm? Can these musicians ever find stardom on their own terms? Almost Almost Famous explores the lives of three of the world’s top tribute artists, the cost of borrowed fame and the risk of getting ‘lost in the act.’

documentary Channel **Broadcast Premiere, documentary Channel original

Invisible Essence: The Little Prince

Monday, December 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on documentary Channel and the CBC Gem streaming service

Invisible Essence: The Little Prince explores the global legacy of The Little Prince, 75 years after its publication. Weaving the author Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s extraordinary biography with fascinating discussions of key sections of the book, the film explores how life and art reflect one another in curious ways. The film reveals how St-Ex’s own life – his childhood, his love affair, his friendships, his politics, and his harrowing brushes with death – inform the story at every turn.

Directed by Charles Officer, Invisible Essence: The Little Prince captures engaging conversations with individuals such as Mark Osborne (director of the animated film “The Little Prince”), Adam Gopnik (Staff Writer at The New Yorker), Rupi Kaur (Poet, New York Times Bestselling Author), Stacy Schiff (Pulitzer-Prize-winning biographer of St-Exupéry), and Olivier and François d’Agay (the great nephew and nephew of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry).

Although a fable, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s transcendent story suggests an ethical philosophy about life in its own way, a code of respect for humanity.

Working imaginatively with the famous line “what is essential is invisible to the eye,” the film introduces a modern day Little Prince: a seven year-old blind Pakistani-Canadian boy who absorbs the book for the first time, and follows him over the course of a day as he grapples with the meaning of the story he has just read. For more information or to watch the trailer click here

The Passionate Eye

Modern Royals

Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, December 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network)

Modern Royals explores how Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Meghan have modernized the British royal family. Featuring interviews with royal correspondents and journalists, the documentary shows how these young royals are living their lives their way. From speaking candidly about mental health to public displays of affection, this generation of royals has breathed new life into an institution once considered old and out of touch. William and Kate have broken with tradition and had their third baby. Prince Harry has married American actress Meghan Markle. It’s an exciting time for the British Royal family as it undergoes this transformation. For more information click here

documentary Channel Tuesday, December 25, 2018 **all Royal documentaries, all day

Royals and Animals at 6 a.m./ 10 a.m. / 2 p.m. / 6 p.m. ET

Sharing some of the ‘quirky’ stories about the royals and their assorted menagerie of pets. Some they love to pet and pamper, others they love to shoot.

The Royal Good Guys at 7 a.m. / 11 a.m. / 3 p.m. / 7 p.m. ET

Princes William, Harry, Charles and Philip are transforming the Royal family into a modern global brand through their charities. Find out what motivates them and how Princess Diana forever changed their approach to good deeds.

A Royal Wedding for the Ages with Peter Mansbridge at 8 a.m./ 12 noon/ 4 p.m./ 8 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were about to be married. A lot was been said about the ways in which their relationship is unlike any other in royal history. But when you dive into the history of the British monarchy, you find that there’s actually a lot that connects these two to the past. We go inside Kensington Palace for an exclusive look at other couples from the British Monarchy.

A Very Royal Wedding at 9 a.m. / 1 p.m. / 5 p.m. ET

Before the lavish ceremonys we see now, there was the glamorous wedding of Elizabeth and Philip. A Very Royal Wedding celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Queen and Prince Philip’s marriage in November 1947.

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life & Legacy at 9 p.m. ET/PT

An intimate and heartfelt portrait that will shed new light on Diana’s life and legacy through the testimony of those who knew her best: her friends, family and, most of all, her sons.

The Queen Mother (Parts 1&2) at 10 p.m ET/PT *broadcast premiere

This intimate two-part documentary reveals the largely untold story of the Queen Mother’s influential role in shaping the Royal Family during the 20th century, detailing the family power struggles and political turmoil along the way. With testimonies from friends, former staff and royal experts, as well as some rarely seen archive, private letters and diary entries, the series pays tribute to a remarkable woman who we now affectionately remember as The Queen Mum.

documentary Channel Tuesday, January 1, 2018 **all day music documentaries all day

A curated selection of our best Canadian and foreign music documentaries will broadcast back-to-back on New Year’s Day, as follows:

Bachman at 6 a.m. ET (repeats 9 p.m. ET/PT)

With “American Woman” and “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,” Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman achieved the rare status of reaching #1 in two separate bands. His story is one of chart-topping highs, crushing lows—and a single-minded passion for music.

I Am What I Play at 7:30 a.m. ET

From the 1960s to the 1980s, the rock radio DJ played an unprecedented creative role in the rock music world. I Am What I Play profiles four DJs in major markets during this period

Almost Almost Famous at 9:30 a.m. ET

Explores the lives of three of the world’s top tribute artists, the cost of borrowed fame and the risk of getting ‘lost in the act’.

Carole King at 11 a.m. ET

Terrific documentary about the life of legend – Carole King.

Both Sides Now: Joni Mitchell Live at the Isle of Wight at 12 noon ET

Joni Mitchell herself leads the viewer through a blow-by-blow of one of the most difficult performances of her career, face-to-face with what she calls “a beast”: a rowdy audience who literally try to hijack the show.

Mavis at 1:30 p.m. ET

the first documentary on gospel/soul music legend and civil rights icon Mavis Staples and her family group, The Staple Singers.

20 Feet from Stardom at 3 p.m. ET

Shines a spotlight on the untold true story of the backup singers behind some of the greatest musical legends of the 21st century.

The Wrecking Crew at 5 p.m. ET

Tells the story of the unsung musicians that provided the backbeat, the bottom, and the swinging melody that drove many number one hits in the 1960s.

Bang: The Bert Burns Story at 7 p.m. ET **broadcast premiere

The life and career of Bert Berns, the most important songwriter and record producer from the sixties that you never heard of. His hits include “Twist and Shout”, “Hang On Sloopy”, “Here Comes The Night” and “Piece Of My Heart.” He helped launch the careers of Van Morrison and Neil Diamond and produced some of the greatest soul music ever made.

Elton John: The Nations Favourite Song at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

In this 90 minute special, Sir Elton John talks to friend and fan David Walliams about an extraordinary career.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

