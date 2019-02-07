“L.A.’s Finest,” Spectrum Originals’ First Series, Starring & Executive Produced by Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, to Debut May 13

“L.A.’s Finest”, the highly anticipated series marking the launch of Charter Communications’ premium content initiative Spectrum Originals, and produced by Sony Pictures Television, will make its premiere on Spectrum’s On Demand platform on Monday, May 13, 2019. The announcement was made today on social media by series stars and executive producers Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba (click here and here for video).

From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer/Michael Bay “Bad Boys” franchise, the one-hour series follows Syd Burnett (Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

“L.A.’s Finest” is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba executive produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer (“Bad Boys”), Jonathan Littman (“CSI” franchise), KristieAnne Reed (“Lucifer”), Brandon Margolis (“The Blacklist”), Brandon Sonnier (“The Blacklist”), Pam Veasey (“CSI:NY”), Doug Belgrad (“Peter Rabbit”), Jeff Gaspin (“To Tell the Truth”), Jeff Morrone (“Atomic Blonde”) and Anton Cropper (“Suits”), who also directed the pilot.

Additional cast include: Zack Gilford and Duane Martin as Ben Walker and Ben Baines, respectively, Ryan McPartlin as Patrick McKenna, Sophie Reynolds as Isabel “Izzy” McKenna, and Ernie Hudson as Joseph Vaughn.

**In Canada L.A.’s Finest will air on Bravo **

