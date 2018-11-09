AMC Presents Its Largest Slate Of Holiday Programming With “AMC Best Christmas Ever”

AMC has viewers covered this holiday season with “AMC Best Christmas Ever,” its largest slate of holiday programming ever featuring 35 films and 18 specials, airing all day, every day. Beginning Monday, November 26 through Christmas Day, the monthlong programming marathon will offer up more than 600 hours of holiday-themed movies, specials and family favorite films, as well as the television debut of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You (2017). AMC will be the exclusive home to Christmas favorites including Elf, The Polar Express and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation as well as 12 classic Christmas specials from the legendary Rankin/Bass production company, including The Year Without a Santa Claus, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, Jack Frost, Rudolph’s Shiny New Year and Frosty’s Winter Wonderland, among many others.

“In the same way ‘AMC FearFest’ has become a destination for horror fans every October, ‘AMC Best Christmas Ever’ is poised to become a new holiday tradition for viewers as we showcase 30 days and nights of Christmas movies and specials,” said Tom Halleen, executive vice president of programming and scheduling for AMC and SundanceTV. “We are thrilled to expand our holiday slate – our largest ever – which was many years in the making, so that viewers can turn us on and keep us on all-month long.”

A complete list of the films and specials included in “AMC Best Christmas Ever” follows:

Holiday Films:

Elf (2003)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Polar Express, The (2004)

Santa Clause 2, The (2002)

Jingle All the Way (1996)

Prancer (1989)

Gremlins (1984)

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)

All I Want For Christmas (1991)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Christmas in Connecticut (1992)

Christmas Story 2, A (2012)

Dennis the Menace Christmas, A (2007)

Nativity Story, The (2006)

Samantha: An American Girl Holiday (2004)

To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992)

White Christmas (1954)

Miracle on 34 th Street (1947)

Street (1947) Sons of Mistletoe, The (2001)

Holiday to Remember, A (1995)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)

One Magic Christmas (1985)

Christmas Star, The (1986)

Scoot & Kassie’s Christmas Adventure (2013)

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue (2012)

Holiday Specials:

TV Premiere: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You (2017)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You (2017) Year Without a Santa Claus, The (1974)

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (1974)

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1979)

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976)

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (1976)

Jack Frost (1979)

Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-tacular (2011)

Merry Madagascar (2009)

Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper, The (2005)

First Christmas, The (1975)

Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold, The (1981)

Life & Adventures of Santa Claus, The (1985)

Little Drummer Boy Book II, The (1976)

Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey (1977)

Pinocchio’s Christmas (1980)

Nuttiest Nutcracker, The (1999)

Buster & Chauncey’s Silent Night (1998)

Family Favorite Films:

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet 2 (2011)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Miracle (2004)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

Joyful Noise (2012)

Last Holiday (2006)

