YTV, Teletoon AND Treehouse Are The Ultimate Summer Staycation Stations With Fun-Filled Schedules Of New Episodes and Returning Favourites

Kick back and relax this summer with YTV, TELETOON, and Treehouse for all-things fun under the sun with exciting new episodes of Canadian Original series including ReBoot: The Guardian Code (YTV), Wishfart (TELETOON), Hotel Transylvania: The Series (TELETOON), Mysticons (YTV), and Ranger Rob (Treehouse) and new episodes of fan-favourites including The Loud House (YTV), The Thundermans (YTV), Craig of the Creek (TELETOON), and Nella the Princess Knight (Treehouse).

YTV

YTV’s The Zone has grown by one! New host Spencer joins Suki, Meisha, and Jesse rounding out The Zone to a family of four. Tune-in to The Zone weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET/PT on YTV.

ReBoot: The Guardian Code – Weekdays at 6:30 p.m ET/PT

The thrilling hybrid live-action/CG-animated original series follows the journey of four teenagers, Austin, Parker, Tamra, and Trey. On their first day at Alan Turing High, these unsuspecting teens discover they’ve been preselected to become the Next-Generation Guardians of Cyberspace with a mission to save the world – by defending it in cyberspace. With the help of VERA, ReBoot’s heroes digitize into cyberspace where they use their code-based powers to combat viruses unleashed by a merciless hacker. Known only as ‘Sourcerer’, this devious hacker seeks to rule the world by controlling cyberspace, and it’s up to the Guardians to stop him.

In June, don’t miss new episodes of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. ET/PT and Henry Danger on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT.

In July, catch all-new episodes of

The Loud House – Fridays at 5 p.m. ET/PT

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, & Dawn – Fridays at 6 p.m. ET/PT

The Thundermans – Fridays at 7 p.m. ET/PT and the one-hour series finale on Friday, July 27

Mysticons – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. ET/PT

SpongeBob SquarePants’ Birthday – Saturday, July 14

YTV celebrates SpongeBob Squarepants’ birthday with with back-to-back episodes from 7 a.m ET/PT to 8:30 a.m. ET/PT with a brand new episode at 8 a.m., ET/PT followed by The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie at 9 a.m. ET/PT, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water at 11 a.m. ET/PT, and SpongeBob’s Truth or Square at 1 p.m. ET/PT.

TELETOON

Wishfart – Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. ET/PT

Dez, a maverick teen leprechaun with rookie wish-granting powers, goes on wild escapades with his friends, a ghost girl named Akiko and a puffin called Puffin, as they wrestle with wishes gone fantastically out of control.

Right Now Kapow – Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

Each half-hour episode includes various sketches and jokes showcasing the series’ colourful cast of characters – Dog, Moon, Ice Cream, Candy, Diamond and Plant. Infused with boundless creativity, quirky songs and outlandish storylines, Right Now Kapow takes audiences on a journey of endless comedic possibilities as talented voice-over actors from the world of stand-up comedy and improv play multiple parts in every episode as their characters change with each sketch premise.

Hotel Transylvania: The Series – Weekends at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT

Craig of the Creek – Thursdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT beginning July 19

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes – Weekends at 8 a.m. ET/PT beginning July 21

Unikitty – Weekends at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT beginning July 28

TREEHOUSE

Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz – Saturdays at 5:15 p.m. ET

After the Wicked Witch of the West’s defeat, Queen Ozma has appointed Dorothy the Princess of Emerald City. With her feet firmly grounded in her ruby slippers, Dorothy tackles her royal duties with enthusiasm, bravery and farm girl feistiness. Whether it’s magic, munchkins, flying monkeys or her arch nemesis, Wilhelmina – the “wicked witch in training” and niece of the Wicked Witch of the West – Dorothy is ready to put a stop to any problem that comes Oz’s way. Joining Dorothy in her adventures are some familiar friends: Lion, whose newly found courage is often still fleeting; Tin Man, who is discovering new emotions that come with a new heart; Scarecrow, who is bursting with brains; and of course, her little dog, Toto.

In June, don’t miss Treehouse’s Sunday lineup of all-new episodes from family-favourites including:

Rusty Rivets – 7:40 a.m. ET

Top Wing – 8:05 a.m. ET

Blaze and the Monster Machines – 8:30 a.m. ET

Nella the Princess Knight -10:05 a.m. ET

Sunny Day – 11:45 a.m. ET

Beginning in July, watch new episodes of Sesame Street every morning at 7:10 a.m. ET, evening at 6:30 p.m. ET and weekends at 7:10 a.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET. Starting July 4, tune-in to Wiggle Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. ET.

