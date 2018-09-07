YTV PRESENTS ITS BACK-TO-SCHOOL ROLL CALL OF NEW FALL PREMIERES INCLUDING GO AWAY UNICORN!, STAR FALLS, RISE OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES AND DOUBLE DARE

This September, head back to school with YTV and its incredible A+ fall schedule featuring two brand new original series, Star Falls and Go Away Unicorn!, and the exciting premieres of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Double Dare. For extra credit, be sure not to skip out on brand new episodes of The Loud House and Mysticons.
|
| Go Away Unicorn! – Friday, September 7 at 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET/PT
Go Away Unicorn! follows the adventures of Alice, a modern, independent and sassy young girl who is passionate about a wide array of interests and optimistically jumps at any chance to be ultra-organized and sophisticated. She is not your usual ‘girly girl’ – and much prefers sports and books to rainbows and glitter – until a real-life Unicorn shows up at her birthday party and declares himself her new best friend. This wacky party animal is going to make sure Alice squeezes some fun into her life, whether she likes it or not. Together they learn to embrace their differences and realize friendships are often found in the unlikeliest of places.
|
|
|Watch the trailer for Go Away Unicorn!
|
|Double Dare – Friday, September 7 at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET/PT
The original kids’ game show Double Dare is back with brand-new episodes, giving a new generation of fans the chance to compete in the messiest and most physically challenging competition of their lives. With Double Dare remaining an iconic touchstone for its original millennial audiences, the new version will feature the gameplay and challenges they remember, as well as appearances from blasts from the past and stars from today. Double Dare features two teams competing to win prizes by answering brain-bending trivia questions, completing messy, physical stunts and ultimately facing the infamous obstacle course – the human hamster wheel; the classic gigantic mouth; the wringer; and the iconic Double Dare nose.
|
|
|Watch the trailer for Double Dare
|
| Star Falls – Friday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT
Created by George Doty IV (Scooby Doo and the Loch Ness Monster), Star Falls centres on Sophia, a strong-willed teen who persuades a Hollywood movie star and his family to live in her house while he shoots a movie in town, all with the hopes of setting him up with her mom. But the star’s three kids find their new rural life is a drastic change from the L.A. lifestyle they’re accustomed to. Everyone’s lives are hilariously turned upside down as the kids struggle to help their parents find love and adjust to what could be their new life.
|
|
|Watch the trailer for Star Falls
|
|Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Friday, September 21 at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET/PT
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles follows Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello and Michelangelo on all-new adventures as they seek to unlock the mystical secrets of New York City. From the tallest skyscraper to the dankest sewer drain, the Turtles will encounter absurd new mutants and battle bizarre creatures all while enjoying their favourite slice of pizza. Tapping into mystic, ninja powers they never knew existed, the four brothers must learn to work together and navigate the perils of the modern age and hidden realms in order to fulfill their destiny to become a team of heroes.
|
|
|Watch the trailer for Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Related