YTV PRESENTS ITS BACK-TO-SCHOOL ROLL CALL OF NEW FALL PREMIERES INCLUDING GO AWAY UNICORN!, STAR FALLS, RISE OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES AND DOUBLE DARE

Go Away Unicorn! – Friday, September 7 at 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET /PT

Go Away Unicorn! follows the adventures of Alice, a modern, independent and sassy young girl who is passionate about a wide array of interests and optimistically jumps at any chance to be ultra-organized and sophisticated. She is not your usual ‘girly girl’ – and much prefers sports and books to rainbows and glitter – until a real-life Unicorn shows up at her birthday party and declares himself her new best friend. This wacky party animal is going to make sure Alice squeezes some fun into her life, whether she likes it or not. Together they learn to embrace their differences and realize friendships are often found in the unlikeliest of places.