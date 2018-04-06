Season Two of Thrilling ‘Cat and Mouse’ Drama Imposters Premieres Sunday, April 22 at 9pm ET/PT on W Network

The chase continues in season two of the buzzworthy series, Imposters,



premiering

The dark comedy series follows Maddie (Inbar Lavi), a persona-shifting con artist and the “Bumblers,” a trio of her recent, heart-broken victims, Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young) and Jules (Marianne Rendón).This season finds Maddie determined to reclaim her life after she and the Bumblers escape her former cohort Max (Brain Benben) and FBI Agent Patrick (Stephen Bishop). But in her attempts to settle into a new normal. Maddie quickly realizes that living in the game was not nearly as difficult as leaving it.

Additionally, Golden Globe-winning actress Uma Thurman returns in season two for her guest role as lethal fixer, Lenny Cohen. Joining Thurman is executive producer Paul Adelstein as a guest star, playing Shelly Cohen, a mysterious fixer who happens to be Lenny’s former husband.

In the season two premiere episode, Maddie decides to lay low at a lake house in Michigan as she tries to escape her former existence. However, she finds her past much harder to shake than anticipated, leaving her in a state of paranoia. Meanwhile, the Bumblers head to Richard’s hometown hoping to sell the rare, very expensive ring Ezra stole from Patrick. Their hope for a clean getaway backfires when the tables turn and they find themselves on the run… again.

Imposters is created by Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein, and is produced by Universal Cable Productions.

