TSN’s 2018 Season of Champions Curling Coverage Begins with the WORLD FINANCIAL GROUP CONTINENTAL CUP, Live from London, Ont., Jan. 11-14

Featuring top Canadian curlers and stars from around the world, TSN – the official broadcaster of Curling Canada – delivers sweeping live coverage of the 2018 Season of Champions, beginning this week with the 2018 WORLD FINANCIAL GROUP CONTINENTAL CUP, live from London, Ont. Jan. 11-14.

Calling the action from London’s Sports Centre at Western Fair District for the CONTINENTAL CUP is TSN’s acclaimed broadcast team of play-by-play announcer Vic Rauter alongside analysts Russ Howard, a two-time BRIER and MEN’S WORLD CURLING CHAMPIONSHIPS winner and 2006 Olympic gold medallist, and 2010 Olympic Silver medallist Cheryl Bernard. TSN’s Bryan Mudryk hosts the network’s live coverage and reports live from ice level throughout the competition.

With an unmatched lineup of marquee curling events, TSN’s 2018 curling schedule can be found here, and includes the following tournaments:

WORLD FINANCIAL GROUP CONTINENTAL CUP

NEW HOLLAND CANADIAN JUNIOR CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS

TIM HORTONS BRIER

FORD WORLD WOMEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

WORLD MEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

CANADA CUP OF CURLING

At the CONTINENTAL CUP, fans can look forward to watching top Canadian skips including BRIER, World, and Olympic champion Brad Gushue, and the men’s and women’s representatives for Team Canada at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics including three-time BRIER and two-time World champion Kevin Koe, and three-time SCOTTIES and current World champion Rachel Homan compete as part of defending champion Team North America. Together they take on a decorated Team World, headlined by Sweden’s Niklas Edin, a two-time World and six-time European champion, as well as World and two-time European champion Thomas Ulsrud from Norway, and Pacific-Asia champion Satsuki Fujisawa from Japan.

Coverage of the CONTINENTAL CUP is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca /Live and the TSN GO app. French-language coverage of the CONTINENTAL CUP is available on RDS and the RDS GO app.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

