TSN’s 12th Annual FREE AGENT FRENZY Kicks Off First Day of NHL Free Agency with Comprehensive Coverage, July 1

FREE AGENT FRENZY returns to Canada’s Sports Leader as TSN kicks off the NHL free agency period beginning Canada Day (this Sunday, July 1) at 11 a.m. ET on TSN4. Now in its 12th consecutive year, TSN’s FREE AGENT FRENZY special – a Canada Day staple for Canadian hockey fans – features more than five consecutive hours of live coverage, breaking down key signings throughout the day. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can also stream FREE AGENT FRENZY coverage on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

Canada Day on TSN also features can’t-miss live events including 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA™, MLS ON TSN, Sunday night baseball, Formula 1 and NASCAR racing, and PGA golf. See below for full details.

Leading up to FREE AGENT FRENZY, TSN.ca has viewers covered with the top unrestricted free agents, as well as a signing tracker and trade tracker. The site also delivers video analysis and player interviews, and fans can receive instant signing alerts via the TSN app. The network also features extensive free agency coverage on SPORTSCENTRE and across TSN’s social media platforms

Beyond the FREE AGENT FRENZY special on July 1 and throughout the summer, SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca continue to break the latest free agent signings and trades. Fans can follow the action on social media using the hashtag #TSNHockey.

Broadcast Team

Host James Duthie returns to lead TSN’s acclaimed FREE AGENT FRENZY team of Hockey Insiders, analysts, and reporters – keeping fans in-the-know as news breaks – and providing live interviews with players, coaches, and GMs, and expert analysis.

TSN’s FREE AGENT FRENZY broadcast team includes:

TSN’s Scott Cullen provides statistical analysis and fantasy impact for the players involved in every signing (and trade).

TSN Radio

Fans can tune in to TSN Radio stations across the country for in-depth news and analysis of all the free agency action, complete with local coverage in the various markets. TSN Radio coverage is available for live streaming worldwide via the TSNand iHeartRadio apps. Fans can visit TSN.ca/Radio for a list of all TSN Radio official websites and programming information.

In addition to FREE AGENT FRENZY coverage, Canada Day on TSN features an array of live marquee sporting events including:

TSN’s comprehensive 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA™ coverage features Round of 16 matches between Spain and host Russia at 9 a.m. ET and Croatia versus Denmark at 1 p.m. ET , both on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN5.

and Croatia versus Denmark at , both on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN5. MLS ON TSN includes a doubleheader as Toronto FC vs. NY Red Bulls at 4:30 p.m. ET on TSN, and the Vancouver Whitecaps take on the Colorado Rapids at 7 p.m. ET on TSN

on TSN, and the Vancouver Whitecaps take on the Colorado Rapids at on TSN ESPN Sunday Night Baseball features a prominent AL East matchup between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at 8 p.m. ET on TSN3 and TSN5

Night Baseball features a prominent AL East matchup between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at on TSN3 and TSN5 TSN2 has racing fans covered, with the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix at 7:30 a.m. ET , as well as the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Overton’s 400 at 2 p.m. ET

, as well as the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Overton’s 400 at The fourth round of the PGA Tour Quicken Loans National airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on TSN2

