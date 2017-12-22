TSN is the Santa of Sport this Holiday Season, Delivering More Than 110 Live Sports Broadcasts from Dec. 23 – Jan. 8

TSN is every sports fan’s home for the holidays, as the network delivers more than 110 live sports broadcasts over 17 days (Dec. 23 to Jan. 8) headlined by exclusive coverage of Canada’s favourite holiday tradition: the 2018 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP. With an unsurpassed depth of programming that is the network’s hallmark, TSN provides a schedule packed with the SPENGLER CUP, NFL, NBA, NHL, English Premiere League, and the College Football Bowl Games.

As the festivities get underway, TSN’s annual original special SPORTSCENTRE: YEAR IN REVIEW airs on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) at 8 p.m. ET on TSN, revealing the Top 10 sports stories of 2017 with hosts Jennifer Hedger and Darren Dutchyshen. SPORTSCENTRE: YEAR IN REVIEW is followed by the 2018 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW SHOW at 9 p.m. ET on TSN, and continues with a full slate of year-end countdown shows.

Along with Team Canada’s opening game from the 2018 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP in Buffalo, N.Y. on Boxing Day (Dec. 26) at 3:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN’s programming highlights over the holidays include:

The Raptors taking on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. ET on TSN2 and TSN4K as one of nine NBA games to be broadcast during the holiday season

at on and as one of nine NBA games to be broadcast during the holiday season 19 English Premier League games, including a quadruple bill of games on Boxing Day ( 26 ) beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET on TSN

( ) beginning at on Complete coverage of the SPENGLER CUP , live from Davos, Switzerland, beginning Boxing Day at 9 a.m. ET on TSN2

, live from Davos, Switzerland, beginning Boxing Day at on UFC ® 219 Prelims, live from Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN2

219 Prelims, live from Las Vegas on at on An Atlantic Division clash of the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN2 , one of 12 regional NHL matchups during the holidays

at on , one of 12 regional NHL matchups during the holidays 10 NFL games highlighted by the Wild Card Round on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m. ET on TSN1 , TSN4 , and TSN5

at on , , and 15 College Football Bowl games including the New Year’s Day quadruple header of the OUTBACK BOWL ( 12 p.m. ET on TSN2 ), PEACH BOWL ( 12:30 p.m. ET on TSN1 , TSN4 , TSN5 ), ROSE BOWL ( 5 p.m. ET on TSN ), and SUGAR BOWL ( 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN )

( on ), ( on , , ), ( on ), and ( on ) The COLLEGE FOOTBAL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP on Monday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN1 , TSN3 , and TSN5

on at on , , and Six NCAA basketball games and six NCAA hockey games

TSN subscribers can enjoy 4K coverage of select World Junior preliminary round and quarter-final games, as well as the semifinals and the Bronze and Gold Medal games. TSN’s 4K schedule continues with the Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. ET and Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. ET.

