TSN is Canada’s #1 Specialty Network

Following a year of unforgettable championship sports moments, TSN announced today that data from Numeris confirms it is Canada’s most-watched specialty network this Fall (Sept. – Dec., 2017), leading its closest competitor by +23%, and ahead in the key A18-49 and M18-34 demos by +22% and +36% respectively. Driven by an unmatched roster of 60+ iconic championship events, TSN capitalized on strong ratings performances this Fall amongst key properties including the CFL Playoffs, 105th GREY CUP, and 2017 MLS CUP to close out the year in the top spot.

“In a constantly shifting broadcast landscape, our Champions Live Here campaign was centered on a singular theme – that TSN is home to an unmatched roster of iconic championships,” said Stewart Johnston, President, Media Sales, Marketing, and TSN. “The proof of that campaign’s effectiveness is exemplified through the incredible moments fans got to witness exclusively on TSN over the past year, including a heart-stopping Argos victory in the 105th GREY CUP, and a history-making Toronto FC win in the MLS CUP, amongst many others. As we look forward to 2018, we’ll continue to provide TSN subscribers with an unparalleled and diverse roster of the most important sports moments and competitions.”

Audiences on the TSN Network grew 9% over Fall 2016 among total viewers, driven by strong CFL PLAYOFFS which culminated with the 105th GREY CUP, the most-watched broadcast of the Fall season among total viewers. Additionally, this year’s thrilling US OPEN tennis tournament finished up 37% among total viewers, and up 47% in the key A25-54 demo compared to last year. The 2017 Formula One season also achieved strong audience growth, finishing the year up 15% versus last season, with strong growth (+43%) in the A18-34 demo. Led by sensation Auston Matthews, LEAFS ON TSN broadcasts have also experienced audience growth, up 19% versus last season to date.

A total of 24.2 million Canadians watched TSN from Sept. – Dec. of this year, representing nearly 70% of the Canadian population. TSN also remains the most-trusted source for sports news and information, led by its flagship news program SPORTSCENTRE, with more than 193 million hours consumed this calendar year-to-date.

Additionally, the addition of SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL and THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on TSN in simulcast with CTV Two has resulted in significant growth for the properties, with SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL up 68% and THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL up 24% on the two networks. Primetime NFL action also continues to be a hit amongst young Canadians aged 18-34 on the two networks, with SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL growing 72% and THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL growing 21% on TSN and CTV Two.

Launched during SUPER BOWL 50 in February 2016, the Champions Live Here campaign reaffirmed TSN’s position as Canada’s Sports Leader by leveraging the network’s unmatched programming lineup of live sports and championship events. The multi-platform campaign emphasized the value for TSN subscribers by focusing on the network’s wide variety of top-tier championship and marquee properties, airing across TSN’s five national feeds.

Properties include the GREY CUP, SUPER BOWL, NBA FINALS, the WORLD JUNIORS, men’s and women’s IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS, and Season of Champions curling coverage, headlined by the TIM HORTONS BRIER, SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS, and the ROAR OF THE RINGS. TSN also delivered wall-to-wall coverage of marquee tournaments including UEFA EURO 2016, every tennis Grand Slam and golf Major, and a massive slate of UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE and ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE matches, UFC® bouts, Skate Canada and Rugby Canada events, and much, much more.

Canada’s most-watched specialty network ends the year with one of the most-watched broadcasts on the sports calendar – TSN’s complete, expansive, and live coverage of the signature holiday hockey tradition, the 2018 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP. The World Juniors headline a stellar holiday schedule, anchored by more than 121 live sports events to ring in the New Year, including the NFL PLAYOFFS, select events from the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, and much more.

