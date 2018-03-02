TSN Heads to Regina for Live Coverage of the 2018 TIM HORTONS BRIER, Beginning Tonight

Canada’s top men’s curlers are ready to rock their competition at the 2018 TIM HORTONS BRIER, and TSN delivers all the live action from the championship tournament. Coverage begins with the Wild Card matchup tonight (Mar. 2) at 8 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN4, and continues until Sunday, March 11 with the final draw at 8 p.m. ET on TSN (the complete broadcast schedule is available here).

Calling the action from Regina’s Brandt Centre is the voice of Canadian Curling, Vic Rauter alongside analysts Russ Howard, a two-time BRIER champion and 2006 Olympic gold medallist, Cheryl Bernard, 2010 Olympic silver medallist, and Cathy Gauthier, a SCOTTIES and World Senior Champion. TSN’s Bryan Mudryk also joins the action as the network’s host, and will report live from ice level throughout the competition with interviews and updates. Additionally, Mudryk will provide play-by-play for the morning draws, with Gauthier offering analysis.

The teams at the 2018 TIM HORTONS BRIER include:

The 16th team competing will be decided with a Wild Card play-in game played between two teams that did not qualify out of their provincial/territorial championship, but are top-ranked in the Canadian Team Ranking System. It’s a battle between two Winnipeg teams, as the number two-ranked Team McEwen takes on sixth-ranked Team Gunnlaugson for the Wild Card spot. Coming off a fourth place finish during the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, number one-ranked Team Koe, will not compete in the BRIER.

Following the TIM HORTONS BRIER, TSN has live coverage from North Bay, ON of the 2018 FORD WORLD WOMEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP from March 17-25 at the North Bay Memorial Gardens.

TSN’s TIM HORTONS BRIER coverage is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app. French-language coverage is available on RDS and the RDS GO app.

