TSN Delivers the 2018 American Triple Crown Series, Beginning with the 144th Running of the KENTUCKY DERBY on May 5

TSN is set to deliver the two greatest minutes in sports as the network provides comprehensive live coverage of the 144th KENTUCKY DERBY, the first race in the American Triple Crown series, on Saturday, May 5 at 4 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN5. Following the KENTUCKY DERBY, TSN heads to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore for the PREAKNESS STAKES on May 19, followed by the BELMONT STAKES from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York on June 9. TSN’s complete 2018 horse racing broadcast schedule is available here.

The action begins with live coverage of KENTUCKY OAKS, the stakes race for the top three-year-old thoroughbred fillies on Friday, May 4 at 12 noon ET on TSN2, and continues on Saturday as the top three-year-old thoroughbreds hit the racetrack to vie for the coveted KENTUCKY DERBY title, the first stop on their quest to capture the American Triple Crown.

Headlining the 20-horse field at this year’s KENTUCKY DERBY is Justify, a best-odds colt with five-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert in his corner. Baffert’s accomplishments include a Triple Crown victory in 2015 with American Pharaoh. Also in the hunt is Canadian-born Flameaway with trainer Mark Casse.

American thoroughbred horse racing’s most prestigious series continues on TSN with comprehensive coverage of the 143rd PREAKNESS STAKES, before culminating with the final and most demanding leg, the 1.5-mile BELMONT STAKES. This final “Test of Champions” is the oldest of the three races, having first run in 1867.

TSN’s American Triple Crown coverage is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca and the TSN GO app.

