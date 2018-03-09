TSN Delivers Multi-Platform Coverage of NCAA® MARCH MADNESS®, Tipping Off March 15

Get the brackets ready! TSN is set to deliver comprehensive, multiplatform coverage of NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® – one of 60+ iconic championships that live on TSN. Live coverage begins Thursday, March 15 at 12 noon ET on TSN and continues throughout the tournament before culminating with the championship game, live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Monday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN1.

TSN’s live multiplatform coverage of college basketball’s biggest tournament airs across the network’s five national feeds and will be available for live streaming via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app, which also provides highlights, analysis, scores, and much more. The complete schedule is available at TSN.ca/NCAA, the network’s dedicated hub for bracket-busting content throughout the tournament.

TSN’s Nabil Karim and Kate Beirness host NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® from the TSN Studio alongside basketball analysts Leo Rautins, Sam Mitchell, and 2018 Canadian Screen Award winner for Best Sports Analyst, Jack Armstrong, delivering comprehensive pre-game, halftime, and post-game analysis of the day’s action. Resident “bracketologists” Armstrong, Rautins, and Mitchell also analyze the potential bracket-busting matchups and predict their winners.

SPORTSCENTRE is also set to cover the tournament from all angles, with breaking news, daily highlights, game analysis, bracket updates, as well as a showcase of the key Canadian storylines, including a spotlight on Toronto’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, point guard for the Kentucky Wildcats. SPORTSCENTRE features will also air throughout TSN’s live tournament coverage, and via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app.

Leading into the tournament, TSN primes fans with a slate of ESPN preview programming, breaking down the key matchups with College Game Night: Bracketology, beginning Sunday, March 11 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN5. TSN’s complementary NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® programming also features ESPN’s College Basketball Tournament Special on Monday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN4, and the March Madness Tournament Challenge on Tuesday, March 13, beginning at 12 p.m. ET on TSN3. The TSN GO app provides live streaming coverage of the NCAA Play In Games, played between teams vying to qualify for the remaining four bids in the tournament, on Tuesday, March 13 and Wednesday, March 14, beginning both days at 6 p.m. ET.

TSN’s NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® multi-platform coverage also features a comprehensive digital hub for all tournament content at TSN.ca/NCAA, featuring instant must-see video highlights as they happen, up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, in-game highlights, and highlight mixtapes of each round. TSN’s official social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, share photos, videos, and GIFs, while Bardown.com rounds up all the best social reactions and viral moments.

TSN’s NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® coverage continues to be coveted platform for key sponsors, including Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Gatorade, and Mitsubishi. All sponsors will be featured prominently across TSN platforms throughout the tournament.

